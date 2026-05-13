Ménage à Trois Wines Proves It Has a Type with New Summer Campaigns

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ménage à Trois has always had a sharp instinct for partners who know how to move culture. That continues this Summer with its media partnership with Betches – the digital entertainment brand reaching a 250 million-strong, primarily female community that taps into culture-driven, meme-worthy moments that resonate with younger audiences. Through Betches' Hot Goal Summer, Ménage à Trois is giving fans a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Los Angeles to experience soccer on the global stage. Turning 30 this year and still refusing to take itself too seriously, Ménage à Trois continues to prove that bold flavor and a good time never go out of style.

Courtesy of Ménage à Trois

The brand's cultural instincts have been paying off. Last year, Ciara Miller of Bravo's Summer House was proudly recommending Ménage à Trois. Today, she's the unquestioned protagonist of the show's most talked-about love triangle. Ménage à Trois has also partnered with Jimmy Kimmel Live! for its "Naughty & Nice" holiday campaign, featuring in-show integrations that proved wine always pairs with laughs and that Ménage à Trois is always in on the joke.

This summer, the brand is also expanding its roster of tastemakers to reach new audiences in new places. Ana Sofia Fehn will create unique wine pairings throughout the summer designed to inspire new game day rituals – moving beyond the tired cheese plate and into bold, fun territory that matches the brand's personality and expands how it connects with integral parts of culture. Additional partnerships with sports broadcaster Rachel DeMita, sports media personality Taryn Hatcher, lifestyle creator Julia Adams and content creator Hannah Dytrych round out a roster that reinforces a single message: wine belongs everywhere – from watch parties to tailgates, from courtside to the couch. Juliana Muzzini, Senior Marketing Manager for Ménage à Trois commented, "Ménage à Trois has always been the brand that puts the mischief back in wine. Partnerships like Betches and creators like Ana Sofia Fehn are how we plan to keep showing up where culture is happening, with the right partners and zero pretense."

In a category searching for new energy, Ménage à Trois is leaning into what it's always done best: not taking itself too seriously. Widely credited with creating the Red Blend category nearly three decades ago, Ménage à Trois is proving that the same bold, convention-defying spirit that built the brand is now leading the charge to keep wine culturally relevant, accessible, and unmistakably fun.

About Ménage à Trois

Widely credited with defining America's Red Blend movement, Ménage à Trois is one of the most recognized names in wine - a brand that has launched a #1-selling new product seven times and expanded to more than 20 wines across bold reds, crisp whites, sweet styles and a growing line of Light wines. It all started in 1996 when two psychiatrists in St. Helena, California blended three red varietals into one bold wine - sparking not just a brand, but an entirely new category. Nearly three decades later, Ménage à Trois remains unapologetically playful and endlessly inventive. Ménage à Trois is owned by Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits, family-owned Napa Valley vintners since 1948. Visit www.MenageaTroiswines.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Ménage à Trois