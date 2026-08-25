Mend Well Launches Expanded Chronic Condition Management, Extending Surgical Care Into Long-Term Obesity and Hypertension Support

As part of the expansion, Mend's remote care program, formerly called Upgraid, is now called Mend Well, bringing it fully under the Mend name it was built on.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, the leader in clinically validated perioperative nutrition and remote patient monitoring, today announced the expansion of Mend Well into long-term chronic condition management, including obesity and hypertension. The expansion marks Mend Well's evolution from a surgical recovery program into a broader chronic care platform, while continuing to manage the full perioperative journey for every surgical patient it serves. As part of the update, the program, formerly known as Upgraid, is now called Mend Well, bringing it fully under the Mend name it was built on.

Mend Well is the same program, care team, and clinical support patients have relied on since launch, now expanded in scope and carrying the Mend name directly. Since launching, the program has supported more than 6,500 patients through surgery and beyond, and is now built to stay with them well after recovery ends.

"A surgical episode is one of the rare moments patients are highly motivated and fully engaged in their health," said Paul Roscoe, CEO of Mend. "Mend Well is built to meet patients in that moment and stay with them for as long as they need support, through recovery and into the long-term habits that keep them well."

Mend Well was designed as a trusted extension of the surgeon's care team, not another program for patients to manage and not a burden on practices to administer. For surgeons and their staff, this update changes nothing about clinical protocols or existing tools. Mend Well has always worked alongside the surgeon's workflow; this expansion deepens what it can do within it.

Surgery is one of the few moments in a patient's life when they are highly motivated to change, to eat better, move more, and build habits that last. Mend calls this a teachable moment, and it is the foundation for everything the company builds. Mend Nutrition meets it with clinically studied formulas backed by published research, including studies in JBJS and JCI. Mend Well builds on that with a comprehensive program: personalized nutrition guidance, remote device monitoring, and clinical support that begins before surgery and continues well after. Obesity and hypertension are where that continuation becomes most visible. Both conditions affect a large share of surgical patients, both carry risk well beyond the operating room, and Mend Well is now built to manage them on an ongoing basis, not just during recovery.

"Obesity and hypertension management are the clearest sign of where we are taking Mend Well. This is not a program that ends when post-op recovery does," said Jaclyn Henkhaus, General Manager of Mend Well. "We built it to grow with the patient long after surgery, and this is just the beginning. The Mend Well name brings that clinical work into focus — this is a clinical program, held to the same standard as everything else we do at Mend."

About Mend

Mend is the healing company, delivering clinically validated nutrition and remote care that help patients recover faster and live healthier, longer lives. Mend Nutrition's surgical recovery formulas are backed by published, peer-reviewed research and are used by surgeons and hospitals nationwide. Mend Well delivers the same clinical standard through personalized nutrition guidance, remote patient monitoring, and clinical support, in partnership with a patient's care team, from surgery through ongoing conditions. Learn more at mend.me. To learn more about Mend Well, visit mendwell.me.

Kathryn Smart

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Mend Labs