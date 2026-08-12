Men's Grooming and Shave Brand Cutting Edge Named Circana's 2026 Emerging Leader in Personal Care After One of the Fastest Growth Rates in the U.S. Category

Independent retail data confirms Cutting Edge's rapid U.S. growth as the brand pairs barber-grade quality with a skincare-first approach to shaving, engineered to prevent razor bumps and post-shave irritation.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting Edge, the premium men's grooming brand bringing barber-grade performance to consumers of every hair texture and skin type, today announced it has been recognized by Circana as the 2026 U.S. Emerging Leader in Personal Care, honoring the brand for achieving the largest dollar percentage increase in its category in the United States.

Rechargeable LCD Head Shaver, Cordless Hair Clipper, LCD Full Body Hair Groomer, Dual-Speed T-Blade Trimmer

Based on Circana's Retail Tracking Service, the award recognizes one of the fastest-growing brands in the personal care category, highlighting Cutting Edge's remarkable retail momentum as consumer demand continues to shift toward high-performance grooming solutions designed for today's diverse consumers. While much of the men's grooming category competitors have focused on style and aesthetics, Cutting Edge has built its business around solving a problem millions of consumers experience every day: razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and skin irritation caused by grooming tools that were never designed to perform across different hair textures and skin types.

"Our mission has never been to create just another grooming tool," said Jack Gemal, Director of Cutting Edge. "We've always believed consumers shouldn't have to choose between professional-quality performance and healthy skin. Every Cutting Edge product is engineered to deliver both, and being recognized by Circana is meaningful because it reflects real consumer purchasing behavior. It's independent validation that consumers are embracing a better approach to grooming."

Presented during Circana's 13th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards, the Emerging Leader recognition honors the qualifying personal care brand with the largest dollar percentage growth in U.S. retail sales, based on independent market data. The recognition reinforces Cutting Edge's position as one of the industry's fastest-rising brands and reflects increasing consumer demand for innovative grooming solutions. The company also received recognition for Largest Dollar Percentage Increase – United States, underscoring its exceptional retail performance.

Among the products fueling the brand's growth are:

The Cordless Hair Clippers deliver barbershop-quality haircuts at home with hypoallergenic ceramic blades, an adjustable taper lever, six guide combs, and a rechargeable lithium battery with an easy-to-read LCD display.

deliver barbershop-quality haircuts at home with hypoallergenic ceramic blades, an adjustable taper lever, six guide combs, and a rechargeable lithium battery with an easy-to-read LCD display. Dual Speed T-Blade Trimmer is engineered with a proprietary hypoallergenic coated moving blade that helps reduce razor bumps and irritation while delivering precise trimming across every hair and beard type.

is engineered with a proprietary hypoallergenic coated moving blade that helps reduce razor bumps and irritation while delivering precise trimming across every hair and beard type. The LCD Full Body Hair Groomer combines a premium ceramic blade, integrated LED light, and digital LCD display that makes below-the-belt grooming safer, easier, and more precise.

combines a premium ceramic blade, integrated LED light, and digital LCD display that makes below-the-belt grooming safer, easier, and more precise. Rechargeable LCD Head Shaver utilizes five pivoting rotary heads with hypoallergenic titanium-coated blades that flex for a smooth, bump-free shave. Designed for wet or dry use, the ergonomic cordless shaver includes an LCD battery display and delivers over 60 minutes of runtime.

As demand for inclusive grooming solutions continues to grow, Cutting Edge is expanding its retail presence while developing new products that deliver professional barber-quality results at home without compromising comfort or skin health.

The recognition follows a year of growing consumer awareness, with Cutting Edge continuing to introduce innovative products that challenge long-held assumptions about who premium grooming products are designed for.

Cutting Edge's premium grooming products are available nationwide at Walmart stores and online, and directly from the brand at CuttingEdgeShave.com.

For media inquiries on Cutting Edge and their line of products, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or [email protected].

About Cutting Edge

Cutting Edge creates premium grooming tools designed for the diverse needs of today's consumers. Recognizing that traditional grooming products often overlook textured hair, skin types, and grooming routines, the company develops professional-grade trimmers, clippers, and grooming tools that deliver barbershop-quality performance at home. Every product is engineered with innovative technology, quality craftsmanship, and modern design, including hypoallergenic blade technology that helps reduce razor bumps and irritation while providing a more comfortable grooming experience. As part of JEM Global, Cutting Edge combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and exceptional value. For more information, visit CuttingEdgeShave.com.

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Media Contact:

John Roth

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

SOURCE Cutting Edge