Men's Wearhouse Expands Presence with New Store Opening in Riverhead, New York

DUBLIN, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse, the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the United States, today announced the opening of a new store in Riverhead, located at 1160 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY, 11901.

With this opening, Men's Wearhouse now operates over 635 locations across the U.S., following new storefronts recently opened in Selma, NC, and Surprise, AZ. This growing roster reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering a customer-first, service-driven experience through an expanding omnichannel footprint.

The new 10,210 square foot store offers a full assortment of tailored clothing, sportswear, and rental attire designed for life's most important moments. Customers will benefit from personalized styling support, expert tailoring, and a wide range of fits and sizes.

"We are pleased to bring Men's Wearhouse to the Riverhead community," said John Tighe, Chief Executive Officer of Tailored Brands. "Our mission is to provide each customer with a distinguished and personalized shopping experience, offering expert guidance, exceptional craftsmanship, and the highest standard of service."

In addition to expanding its store base, Men's Wearhouse continues to enhance its product assortment with elevated offerings across key categories. The ChillFlex collection by AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole—designed with lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking technology, delivers comfort without sacrificing polish – making it ideal for both long workdays and warm-weather occasions.

The Riverhead store will celebrate its debut with a Grand Opening event and official ribbon cutting for the community on August 7, 2026, inviting customers to experience the brand's latest collections and seasonal offerings at special values. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend, with local radio station WALK-FM broadcasting onsite on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and WBAB-FM broadcasting onsite on August 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can enjoy giveaways and receive a free gift with suit purchase while supplies last.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Egara.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear, and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look for their most important moments. The company delivers personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.

SOURCE Tailored Brands