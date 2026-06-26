Mental Health Association's GOFCC Program Celebrates 100 Licensed Family Child Care Educators, Expanding Access for Families Across Western Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Health Association of Frederick County (MHA) is proud to announce a major milestone for its Growing Opportunities for Family Child Care (GOFCC) program: 100 family child care educators have successfully become licensed through the program, the highest number achieved by any GOFCC program in Maryland.

Through Child Care Choices, a division of MHA, GOFCC serves Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. The initiative helps aspiring providers launch and sustain successful family child care businesses, expanding access to quality early childhood education while strengthening communities across the region.

For Sarah Martin, Director of Child Care Choices at MHA, the milestone is about much more than reaching a number.

"Reaching 100 licensed family child care educators through GOFCC reflects 100 new opportunities for children to learn, families to thrive, and communities to grow," Martin said. "Across Western Maryland, we've helped passionate individuals turn their commitment to children into sustainable businesses, increasing access to quality child care where it is needed most. The impact of these providers will be felt for generations as they support working families, strengthen local economies, and create nurturing environments where young children can flourish."

GOFCC is a statewide Maryland initiative designed to increase the number of licensed family child care educators while strengthening the long-term sustainability of family child care businesses, particularly in areas experiencing child care shortages, higher poverty rates, and workforce challenges.

Participation is offered at no cost and includes:

• Guidance through the licensing process;

• Required training and professional development;

• One-on-one coaching and technical assistance;

• Business planning and operational support; and

• Resources to help providers establish and maintain high-quality child care programs.

The five counties served by Child Care Choices face unique challenges related to geography, transportation, population growth, and child care availability.

In rural communities like Garrett and Allegany Counties, families often travel significant distances to find licensed care, while rapidly growing areas such as Frederick and Carroll Counties continue to experience increasing demand for child care services. Family child care educators are uniquely positioned to meet these needs by offering flexible schedules and opening programs within the communities they serve.

Rather than relying solely on larger child care centers, GOFCC empowers local residents to become licensed providers and establish businesses where families need care most. MHA's Child Care Choices has developed a highly effective model, achieving participant completion rates between 90% and 92%, contributing to growth in registered family child care homes across all five counties, including a remarkable 20% increase in Garrett County.

Lacey Eidman of Maryland Family Network said the milestone demonstrates the power of investing in local child care entrepreneurs to address Maryland's growing need for accessible, high-quality care.

"Reaching the 100th graduate through the Growing Opportunities for Family Child Care program is a remarkable milestone for Child Care Choices and a testament to the dedication of the individuals who have chosen to invest in children, families, and their communities," Eidman said. "This milestone is not just a celebration of what has been accomplished—it is a reminder of the work still ahead and the opportunity we have to continue growing Maryland's child care workforce for generations to come."

At its core, GOFCC aligns with MHA's mission of strengthening families, supporting economic stability, and ensuring children have access to nurturing, developmentally appropriate early learning environments.

The success of GOFCC demonstrates what can happen when state agencies, community organizations, and local leaders work together to address one of the most pressing needs facing families today. Every new family child care educator represents more than additional child care capacity—they represent a small business owner, a trusted community resource, and an investment in the future of Maryland's children and communities.

Individuals interested in opening a family child care business and learning more about GOFCC are encouraged to contact Child Care Choices at the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.

The Mental Health Association of Frederick County builds a strong foundation of emotional wellness for the whole community by preparing resilient children, securing vulnerable families, and standing with people to face crises together.

SOURCE Mental Health Association of Frederick County