Mercantile Life Science Ventures IV and Big Idea Ventures Invest in Maia Fertility

Strategic funding to accelerate cattle clinical studies for Ferizyme™ and prepare for human reproductive health applications.

REHOVOT, Israel and NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Life Science Ventures IV (MLSV) and Big Idea Ventures (BIV), via its Generation Food Rural Partners fund (GFRP), today announced a joint investment in Maia Fertility. The biotechnology company is advancing reproductive health through its proprietary sustained-release enzyme platform, Ferizyme™.

This funding will expand clinical studies across commercial cattle operations, providing the scientific foundation for future human medical applications.

Maia Fertility's upcoming market

A Partnership Built for Impact

The partnership leverages MLSV's life sciences expertise and BIV's agricultural acceleration to:

Advance Clinical Validation: Complete efficacy studies on commercial farms in North America and Europe.

Complete efficacy studies on commercial farms in North America and Europe. Optimize Technology: Refine sustained-release delivery for maximum success rates.

Refine sustained-release delivery for maximum success rates. Scale Markets: Drive livestock industry adoption while preparing healthcare infrastructure.

Voices Behind the Investment

"Ferizyme™ represents a fundamental rethinking of fertility. With MLSV and BIV, we have the infrastructure to prove this technology at scale and carry that momentum into the market," said Nir Arbel, CEO of Maia Fertility.

"At Big Idea Ventures, we invest to support founders solving foundational challenges in the agriculture, food, and materials sectors. The science behind Ferizyme™ is compelling, the cattle market opportunity is immediate, and the long-term pathway into human reproductive health is transformative. We're excited to accelerate what Maia Fertility has built."

— Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer, Big Idea Ventures

"Reproductive efficiency is key to both healthcare and agriculture. Mercantile is proud to bring this technology to the farms and clinics that need it most," stated I. Steven Edelson, CEO of Mercantile Companies Inc.

About the Companies

About Maia Fertility: Dedicated to eliminating reproductive bottlenecks via Ferizyme™, a sustained-release enzyme improving fertility in mammals.

About Mercantile Companies Inc. – Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Mercantile companies inc. is a global investment firm with investments in the healthcare, wellness, agriculture and technology/AI sectors. The firm manages a diverse international portfolio, driving long-term value through operational expertise and strategic market expansion.

About Big Idea Ventures – BIV is a global investment firm focused on food, agriculture, and materials innovation, with more than 100 portfolio companies across 30 countries.

GFRP is an RBIC-licensed investment fund built by Big Idea Ventures to support economic growth and innovation in rural communities across the United States. The fund focuses on food, agriculture, and protein technologies, creating new companies from scientific discoveries and intellectual property developed by universities, research institutions, and industry partners. GFRP operates through a venture-build model that identifies promising technologies and forms companies designed for rapid commercialization and industry adoption. The fund is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial, and Mid-America Farm Credit.

Media Contact

Nir Arbel

0545849213

[email protected]

SOURCE Maia Fertility