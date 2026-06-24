Mercantile Partners with American Express and the American Bar Association to Launch a Small Business Credit Card for Legal Professionals

New ABA program reflects growing demand for association-led financial solutions and lays groundwork for future member and consumer offerings

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile, a financial services platform and division of Onboard Partners, which is focused on expanding responsible access to credit for small and professional service businesses, today announced a new collaboration with the American Bar Association (ABA) to expand access to purpose-built credit solutions for legal professionals nationwide. The new ABA American Express® Business Card will be issued by Celtic Bank and run on the American Express Network — providing ABA Members access to Amex Network benefits, offerings, and protections.

The card offering is designed to better support solo practitioners and small law firms—segments that often need flexible financing to manage cash flow and invest in growth. Through Mercantile's platform, the ABA will offer a new member-focused business credit card designed specifically for the realities of running a modern legal practice, combining competitive rewards with tools that help firms build stronger financial footing.

The ABA American Express® Business Card includes:

Up to 2% cash back on everyday business spending*

on everyday business spending* Up to 5% cash back on ABA spend up to $2,000 per year*

up to $2,000 per year* Access to Amex Offers and Amex Network benefits across travel, lifestyle, and retail, as well as insurance protections

across travel, lifestyle, and retail, as well as insurance protections Payment options , including weekly autopay and solutions that allow a broad spectrum of applicants to gain access to credit

, including weekly autopay and solutions that allow a broad spectrum of applicants to gain access to credit The ability to build a stronger business credit profile over time while managing budgets and day-to-day expenses

"This collaboration reflects Mercantile's commitment to working with trusted institutions to deliver responsible financial solutions," said Scott Shaw, CEO and President at Onboard Partners, Mercantile's parent company. "By teaming with the ABA and leveraging the American Express Network, we're helping create a program that supports legal professionals where they are today—while laying the foundation for future offerings as member needs continue to evolve."

"American Express is proud to partner with Mercantile and the American Bar Association," said Will Stredwick, SVP and GM of Global Network Services for North America at American Express. "Solo practitioners and small law firms need financial solutions that work as hard as they do. The ABA American Express® Business Card delivers tools that help legal professionals manage cash flow, earn on core business expenses, and access the benefits and protections of the American Express Network."

The ABA selected Mercantile following an evaluation process focused on member alignment, operational rigor, and long-term scalability, choosing a platform designed to support small business members. This collaboration also joins a growing roster of association partnerships Mercantile has built over the past five years and marks the continued expansion of the Mercantile American Express card program across professional verticals.

The Mercantile & ABA cobrand program is built on the American Express Agile Partner Platform (APP), which enables fintechs and program managers to create and introduce customized payment products quickly, securely, and seamlessly in partnership with American Express.

For more information, visit about.americanbar.cards

*Program offer terms and conditions apply. See the full Rewards Terms & Conditions for more information. Subject to credit approval.

About Mercantile

Mercantile is a financial services platform and a division of Onboard Partners, focused on expanding access to credit for small and professional service businesses. Mercantile works with trusted organizations to design and operate responsible, scalable credit card programs that support growth, transparency, and long-term financial health. Programs are enabled on leading payment networks, including American Express.

About the American Bar Association

The American Bar Association is the largest voluntary association of lawyers and legal professionals in the world. Founded in 1878, the ABA works to serve its members, improve the legal profession, and promote justice, equity, and the rule of law.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network. For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

SOURCE Mercantile