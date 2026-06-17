Mercari Japan Launches New App in the U.S., Expanding Mercari's Existing Marketplace Ecosystem

U.S. customers can now discover deals on Japanese collectibles more easily through a dedicated new app for shopping items from Japan.

TOKYO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, Inc. of Japan ("Mercari Japan") today announced the launch of Mercari Japan, a new standalone app available in the United States. Mercari Japan is a cross-border shopping platform that enables U.S. customers to easily discover great deals and shop with confidence from Japan's online marketplaces, Mercari and Mercari Shops.

The new Mercari Japan app is provided by Mercari Japan and is available separately from the U.S. marketplace, which is provided by Mercari, Inc. of the United States ("Mercari"). With the Mercari Japan app, American shoppers gain a dedicated experience for discovering and shopping items from Japan, while the existing U.S. marketplace remains a go-to destination for domestic buying and selling. As part of this launch, the Mercari x Japan feature, currently available through the existing U.S. marketplace, will be phased out as users transition to the Mercari Japan app for a more seamless international shopping experience with added value.

Background of the launch of the Mercari Japan app

Mercari x Japan was introduced by Mercari as a feature within the existing U.S. marketplace, giving U.S. users a way to discover and purchase items from Mercari, Japan's largest marketplace. The feature resonated with anime fans, Japanese fashion enthusiasts, and collectors, underscoring growing demand in the U.S. for authentic and hard-to-find products from Japan. The new Mercari Japan app, provided by Mercari Japan, builds on that momentum with a dedicated cross-border shopping experience.

Driven by the growing global popularity of Japanese culture, demand for authentic and hard-to-find products from Japan has surged. U.S. customers shopping across borders, particularly for rare and higher-priced items, increasingly value fast and hassle-free delivery. Mercari Japan is designed to meet those needs with a dedicated cross-border shopping experience.1

The cross-border e-commerce market between Japan and the U.S. continues to expand. According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, purchases of Japanese products from the U.S. are expected to reach approximately JPY 1.6 trillion in 2024, up 8.0% from the previous year.² In addition, the U.S. media and entertainment market is the largest in the world, exceeding JPY 90 trillion, and related categories are also expected to continue growing.³ ⁴

Mercari Japan's cross-border transaction business has grown rapidly, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing more than 15-fold over the past three years to exceed JPY 90 billion annually.⁵ With the launch of Mercari Japan, Mercari Japan aims to become the leading cross-border marketplace for entertainment and hobby items from Japan.

1. Results of US market research and user surveys conducted by Mercari Japan 2. "FY2024 E-Commerce Market Survey Report", METI (only available in Japanese)

(https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2025/08/20250826005/20250826005-a.pdf) 3. "Survey Results on the Size of the Media and Entertainment Market in Japan and the World and Overseas Sales of Japanese Content in 2024" (only available in Japanese) (https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000045.000007447.html) 4. "Anime Merchandising Market Report, 2024", Grand View Research. The market is projected to grow from approximately 10.8 billion USD in 2024 to approximately 18.7 billion USD in 2030. 5. Mercari Japan FY2025.6 Q4 Financial Results Presentation Materials, page 36

(https://pdf.irpocket.com/C4385/hGOm/QABk/Snp2.pdf)

Overview of the Mercari Japan app

Mercari Japan makes it easy for buyers in the U.S. to shop for items from Mercari and Mercari Shops in Japan. By reducing barriers such as language, payment, and purchasing complexity, the app helps users discover great deals on authentic and rare products from Japan.

- Feature 1: Direct access to Japan's largest marketplace

The Mercari Japan app gives international buyers access to a vast selection of rare and unique items from Mercari, Japan's largest marketplace with more than 4 billion total listings, as well as inventory from Mercari Shops. This extensive selection creates a sense of discovery while shopping.⁶

In December 2025, Mercari began offering items from Suruga-ya, a leading Japanese gaming and collectibles retailer known for its extensive inventory and expertise in authenticity verification, helping users shop with even greater confidence.

- Feature 2: Mercari centrally manages the shipping process

From payment to package tracking, the entire purchase experience is managed seamlessly in the new Mercari Japan app. Before final shipment, Mercari Japan inspects every item, and buyers can easily find in-app tracking to monitor delivery status and location, helping make cross-border shopping more transparent and reliable.

- Feature 3: Lower-cost alternative to conventional cross-border purchases

Users of the new Mercari Japan app can buy items directly from Mercari in Japan, avoiding intermediary proxy services and associated fees.

- Feature 4: Shipping protection service included with all purchases

The new Mercari Japan app includes shipping protection service for all items, giving shoppers added peace of mind in the event an item is damaged during international shipment.

- Feature 5: A seamless shopping experience that breaks down barriers of language and currency

In addition to real-time translation powered by AI, the Mercari Japan app supports payment in USD through U.S. payment services. Users can purchase items easily without the stress of language or currency differences.

- Features planned for future implementation

Looking ahead, Mercari Japan plans to roll out new features designed to help improve the security of international marketplace transactions and drive further growth in collectibles and gaming categories.

Authentication: an optional service where items are authenticated

Auction style listings and pre-order item feature

Features incorporating entertainment and gaming elements

6. Mercari Reaches 4 Billion Cumulative Listings (only available in Japanese)

(https://about.mercari.com/press/news/articles/20240911_4billion/)

Campaign Overview

To celebrate the launch of Mercari Japan, we will be running a promotion for customers in the United States.

Campaign Period: June 18, 2026 – July 5, 2026

Details: Customers are eligible for a maximum of three coupons

30% OFF first purchase coupon for new customers only (maximum discount: $25)

25% OFF trading cards category only coupon (maximum discount: $20)

20% OFF sitewide coupon (maximum discount: $15)

With the launch of the new Mercari Japan app in the U.S., Mercari Japan is creating a dedicated destination for American shoppers to discover, browse, and buy items from Japan.

Overview of Mercari Japan

Company Name: Mercari, Inc.

Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6125, Japan

Main Business Activities: Planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace app

Representative: Shintaro Yamada

For information about using the Mercari logo and icon, please see the page below.

https://about.mercari.com/en/press/press-kit/mercari/

SOURCE Mercari, Inc.