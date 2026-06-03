Mercedes-Benz of Westwood Celebrates Grand Opening of Newly Renovated Luxury Dealership

Multi-phase renovation introduces expanded showroom, enhanced service drive, AMG Performance Center displays, EV infrastructure, and updated customer amenities

WESTWOOD, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, part of Houston-based Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ( NYSE: GPI ), will celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated dealership on June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 425 Providence Hwy in Westwood, Massachusetts. The event will feature food, drinks, entertainment, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and remarks from Group 1 President and CEO Daryl Kenningham and CEO Adam Chamberlain of Mercedes-Benz USA.

Guests can learn more about Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, explore current inventory, and schedule service at Mercedes-Benz of Westwood online .

The multi-phase renovation modernized approximately 35,320 square feet of the dealership and expanded the final building to approximately 67,617 square feet, including existing service and parts areas. The project introduced a larger showroom, an expanded service drive, AMG Performance Center displays, large-format digital vehicle stages, upgraded customer lounge spaces, new vehicle delivery areas, and EV infrastructure inside and outside the dealership.

"Customers will see the difference as soon as they arrive," said Michael Espey, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Westwood. "The new showroom gives us more room to present vehicles properly, the expanded service drive helps us welcome customers more efficiently, and the upgraded lounge and consultation areas create a more comfortable experience throughout the visit. We invite guests to visit the dealership or explore Mercedes-Benz of Westwood online to see what's new."

Customer areas were also expanded and updated. The renovated dealership includes a larger customer lounge with a self-serve café, customer workstations, and retail display areas. Restroom improvements include individual stalls for added privacy. The expanded service drive accommodates more vehicles indoors, helping customers move through arrival and drop-off more efficiently. EV infrastructure was added throughout the site to support both customer use and dealership operations.

"Mercedes-Benz of Westwood reflects Group 1's continued investment in modern dealership facilities and customer-focused design," said Daryl Kenningham, President and CEO of Group 1 Automotive. "This renovation gives our Westwood team a stronger platform to serve customers today while preparing for the continued growth of electric mobility and digital retail."

$10,000 Donation to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation

In Group 1's tradition of giving back, Mercedes-Benz of Westwood will make a $10,000 donation to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation during the grand opening event. Joe and Jen Andruzzi will accept the donation on behalf of the foundation.

The Joe Andruzzi Foundation provides financial assistance and support to New England cancer patients and their families while they are undergoing treatment, helping ease the everyday financial burdens that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Mercedes-Benz of Westwood Grand Opening

When: Thursday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, 425 Providence Hwy, Westwood, MA

Who: Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, Group 1 Automotive, customers, local guests, community partners, Joe and Jen Andruzzi, and Group 1 President and CEO Daryl Kenningham.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. (Group 1 Automotive)

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.