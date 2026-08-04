Mercury Capital Partners Arranges $4 Million Loan for Southwest Florida Retail Center

Financing supports Fort Myers project led by strategic partnership with decades of development and construction experience in the Sunshine State

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Capital Partners (MCP) arranged a $4.35 million construction loan on behalf of a development partnership for Estero Oaks, a 14,000-square-foot retail center in Fort Myers.

Loan terms:

Mike Jaworski Andrew Shook

70% loan-to-cost ratio

mid 5% fixed rate

130 basis-point spread over the 5-year U.S. Treasury yield

5-year construction mini-permanent loan

2-year interest-only period for construction draws and initial lease-up

An independent commercial real estate debt advisory firm focused exclusively on senior debt, MCP delivered significant value for its client. In addition to higher loan proceeds, the all-in financing cost savings are approximately 180 basis points below other available lending alternatives.

The savings translate into approximately $400,000 versus other lending alternatives, noted Michael Jaworski, Principal of Mercury Capital Partners.

"We are pleased to have secured a financing solution aligned with the sponsor's business plan," Jaworski said. "The transaction reflects continued lender interest in well-located retail developments supported by experienced sponsorship."

The loan was provided by a large credit union and closed in 45 days.

About Mercury Capital Partners

Mercury Capital Partners, a division of Mercury Capital, Inc., is an independent commercial real estate debt advisory firm focused exclusively on senior debt. With no balance sheet or product to push, the firm is solely aligned with securing the best financing available. Senior partners lead every engagement, combining deep capital markets expertise, proprietary lender relationships and technology-driven underwriting to run competitive processes across banks, life companies, agencies and debt funds. Mercury advises owners, developers, and investors across select U.S. markets and property types. https://mercurycp.com/

Mercury Capital, Inc. is a Florida Real Estate Corporation (#CQ1060611).

Media Contacts: At Mercury Capital Partners, Mike Jaworski, [email protected], (248) 318-4898

SOURCE Mercury Capital, Inc.