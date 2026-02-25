Mercy Medical Center Named Among "World's Best Hospitals 2026" By NEWSWEEK

"This prestigious recognition awarded to Mercy Medical Center and our staff by Newsweek reflects our growing national and international reputation for excellent care and our being a healthcare destination," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

The World's Best Hospitals 2026 highlights leading 2,530 hospitals across 32 countries for their high-quality care, patient experience and clinical excellence: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and The United States of America.

The 2026 "World's Best Hospitals" edition includes 420 U.S. hospitals and places particular emphasis on U.S. hospital performance, newly ranked institutions and measurable quality indicators. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

Newsweek and Statista awarded the best hospitals based on four criteria:

Recommendations from Medical Experts

Hospital quality metrics ( e.g. data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, waiting times )

) Existing patient experience data

Statista's Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Implementation Survey

Based on the above four pillars and their respective weights, a final source was calculated for each hospital.

"We are also thankful for the additional recognition for our efforts to enhance Mercy's efforts in infection prevention," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. "To be named among the world's best by Newsweek, the prominent American weekly news magazine, reflects our commitment to our patients and their families, and our dedication to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy," he said.

According to Dr. Maine, Mercy has received numerous accolades from Newsweek over the years for excellence in specialized care, maternity services and corporate trustworthiness, including among the best workplaces for women.

"Patients and families deserve detailed, trustworthy information when they're making some of the most important decisions of their lives," said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. "By combining hospital quality indicators, peer recommendations, patient experience data and advanced measures of patient-reported outcomes, our 2026 rankings offer a comprehensive, independent view of the institutions leading the way in modern health care."

Newsweek is a global news magazine and website, founded in 1933, known for its in-depth analysis of world events, politics, business, technology, and culture. Statista is a leading global data and business intelligence platform that provides statistics, reports, and insights on over 80,000 topics from 22,500+ sources across 170 industries.

To review the full "World's Best Hospitals 2026" rankings, including the Global Top 250 and country-level lists, visit rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2026.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care as well as orthopedics, cancer and digestive health among other medical disciplines. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine as well as the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center