/C O R R E C T I O N -- Mercy Medical Center/

Castle Connolly Also Recognizes 24 Mercy Physicians as "TOP DOCTORS", earning Accolades in Treatment of Cancer, Orthopedics, and Women's Health

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly, a healthcare research and information company that identifies leading U.S. physicians and hospitals through a peer-review process, has named Mercy Medical Center a "Top Hospital" in Maryland, earning a state-level excellence-in-specialty award for Oncology, and state-level procedure-specific excellence in Mastectomy.

The Castle Connolly Top Hospitals excel in one or more of 20 medical procedures and represent 25 percent of hospitals nationwide. Top Hospitals is built on the same foundation as Castle Connolly's Top Doctor research, using comprehensive patient population data, near real-time performance metrics, and input from the top 7% of physicians nationwide.

"We are extremely pleased to earn recognition by Castle Connolly which highlights hospitals that demonstrate superior outcomes and meet the highest standards of quality, safety and specialized service," said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

According to Dr. Maine, Castle Connolly's "Top Hospitals" recognition for Oncology and Mastectomy reflects Mercy's continuing success in diagnosing and treating a variety of cancers, as the hospital has earned High Performing honors from U.S. News & World Report in colon cancer, gynecologic cancer, and lung cancer surgery, and the Women's Choice Award's "America's Best for Cancer Care" and "America's Best for Comprehensive Breast Care" honors.

Castle Connolly recognized 26 Mercy physicians at "Top Doctors" for this year, representing the top 7% of physicians nationwide, selected through a process based on peer nominations, professional achievements, and excellence in patient care. All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers and are thoroughly vetted by the organization's physician-led research team. With approximately 1 million practicing doctors in the U.S., Castle Connolly carefully curates its list of more than 70,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 85 medical specialties.

Mercy Medical Center physicians named for 2026 are:

Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy - Gastroenterology (Endoscopy)

Dr. Dwight D. Im – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Beman Khulpateea – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes - Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Sandy D. Kotiah - Medical Oncology

Dr. Charles C. Park – Neurosurgery

Dr. Jon McIver – Neurosurgery

Dr. Jasmine Toor – Orthopedics/Sports Medicine

Dr. John-Paul Rue – Orthopedics/Sports Medicine

Dr. Patrick J. Maloney, Orthopedics (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedics (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Lew Schon - Orthopedic Surgery (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Marc W. Hungerford – Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Gregory Gasbarro – Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. William Raoofi – Pain Management

Dr. Nicholas Anastasio – Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Dr. Bernard W. Chang – Plastic Surgery

Dr. Craig A. Vander Kolk - Plastic Surgery

Dr. Audrey Liu – Pulmonary Disease

Dr. Maria Jacobs – Radiation Oncology

Dr. Debashish Bose – Surgical Oncology

Dr. Armando Sardi - Surgical Oncology

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann - Urogynecology

Dr. Paul Lucas – Vascular Surgery

Mercy Medical Center, has by virtue of its "Top Doctors" performance, been named among the 2026 Castle Connolly Accolades, specifically as a Top Hospital in Maryland for Cancer Care, for Orthopedic Care, and for Women's Health, and among the top five in the state. Castle Connolly Accolades are awarded to health systems, hospitals and physician practices that demonstrate excellence in delivering high-quality health care, based on the number of Top Doctors nationwide, by state, and across major metropolitan areas. Accolades are given to institutions leading in specific service lines or medical specialties, including:

Cancer Care

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

Heart & Vascular Care

Neurological Surgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Care

Pediatric Care

Plastic Surgery

Primary Care

Reproductive Medicine

Surgery Care

Urology

Women's Health

"Mercy Medical Center is honored to be recognized by Castle Connolly as a top hospital, and to have 26 physicians noted for excellence in care," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center. "This recognition, for Mercy as a medical institution and for these individual physicians, is a testament of Mercy's 150-plus year commitment to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, to deliver quality care in a compassionate setting," he said.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, with 80% of internet users seeking health information online, recognitions like Castle Connolly serve as trusted resources for patients navigating their healthcare choices.

"By recognizing institutions with the most Top Doctors, Castle Connolly Accolades highlight the leadership and excellence of these healthcare providers," says Steve Leibforth, Castle Connolly's Managing Director. "For patients, this recognition is a valuable tool in making informed healthcare decisions, knowing they are receiving care from the best in the field."

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a highly trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Founded in 1991, it helps consumers find high-quality care by evaluating professional qualifications, education, reputation, and disciplinary history, with selections that cannot be purchased. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care as well as orthopedics, cancer and digestive health among other medical disciplines. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine as well as the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

