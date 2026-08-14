Merge Cooking Collaborates with SpongeBob SquarePants for the Ultimate Food Fest in Bikini Bottom

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready, kids? Merge Cooking brings the fun of Bikini Bottom to the kitchen with a limited-time collaboration event featuring everyone's favorite fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants. The "Merge Cooking × SpongeBob SquarePants: MC Food Carnival" event invites players to dive into a culinary adventure, blending the joyful spirit of Bikini Bottom into the lighthearted world of Merge Cooking.

Published by Happibits, Merge Cooking is a casual mobile game where players merge ingredients, unlock recipes, complete challenges and enjoy a cozy culinary journey at their own pace. With its approachable gameplay and charming food-themed progression, Merge Cooking has become a welcoming space for players who enjoy creativity, collection and satisfying upgrades.

During the event, players can enjoy a variety of themed activities, including the Krusty Krab Pass and Energy Quest, where players can complete tasks, build progress and unlock limited-time rewards to support their journey through the carnival.

A Wave of Themed Merge Events

From August 17 to September 27, Merge Cooking will introduce a series of weekly themed Merge Events, featuring five unique merge events inspired by fan-favorite SpongeBob SquarePants characters and memorable moments from Bikini Bottom. Players can join SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Plankton and more as they take turns appearing in a variety of lighthearted challenges, including SpongeBob's Food Tour to Patty Craft Mastery, Patrick's adventures, and Plankton's latest schemes. On September 21, the most popular merge event will make a limited-time return, giving more players a chance to join the fun.

Collect Tasty Tales in MC Culinary Journey

Players can also take part in MC Culinary Journey, a themed card collection event running from August 24 to October 1. By completing in-game tasks, players can collect special cards that tell bite-sized stories about SpongeBob, Lea and their friends in Merge Cooking. Completing card sets will unlock exclusive rewards, making the event a must-try for collectors and SpongeBob fans alike.

Build Your Own Bite-Sized Bikini Bottom

From August 27 to September 17, Bikini Bottom Bash lets players decorate their own Bikini Bottom-inspired scene. By completing tasks, players can unlock classic restaurants, familiar locations and delightful details from SpongeBob SquarePants, creating an undersea world where SpongeBob's neighbors can stop by anytime.

All in-game content is subject to change. Please check in-game for the latest updates. The collaboration is available in select regions only, with additional regions to follow.

Download Merge Cooking now and join SpongeBob, Lea, and friends for the Ultimate Food Fest!

SOURCE Happibits