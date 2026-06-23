Merit Advisors Launches ELITE Invitational to Help Energy Leaders Unlock Trapped Value

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Advisors, America's largest energy-focused specialty tax firm, today announced the ELITE Invitational, an invitation-only gathering of Executive Leadership in Tax and Energy, Sept. 22-24 at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio.

The ELITE Invitational

Under the theme, Exchanging Ideas to Unlock Hidden Value, the ELITE Invitational is designed to give leaders the space to step back from day-to-day demands and engage in meaningful conversations around where value is being created and overlooked. Set in the Texas Hill Country, the experience combines focused discussions with an opportunity to recharge and gain fresh perspectives.

"Merit has a unique vantage point across the energy landscape, and we see where value is created and where it is missed," said Merit CEO Tony Kroschewsky. "The ELITE Invitational brings leaders together to share that perspective, strengthen relationships and build a community focused on capturing value more effectively."

'Powering' Practical Solutions

The conference will feature forward-leaning presentations and discussions on macro developments related to the overall energy value chain, power generation, technology, M&A and pragmatic strategies to unlock hidden value. Panels and interpersonal discussions will explore forms of value-creation across all energy sectors.

"The evolution of the energy industry has left meaningful pockets of value that most organizations haven't fully mapped, let alone captured," said Kroschewsky. "The ELITE Invitational exists to change that – it's a rare setting where the right leaders come together to challenge assumptions, surface practical strategies and leave better equipped to capture value others could be missing."

Access and Opportunities

While the event is invitation-only, Merit will post segments and executive summaries for media and industry stakeholders at meritadvisors.com.

Media outlets: Request pre- or post-event interviews by contacting Paul Dunker at [email protected] .





. Corporate partnerships: Contact Winston Meintjes at [email protected]





Event updates: Follow Merit on LinkedIn for speaker and panel announcements in addition to other developments.

About Merit Advisors

Founded in 1998, Merit Advisors delivers trusted tax and business advisory services to oil and gas companies across the energy value chain. Headquartered in Dallas with offices in Houston, Midland, Gainesville, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Merit has grown exponentially by helping clients unlock trapped value through expertise in property tax, sales tax, severance tax, credits and incentives and real estate. Clients benefit from Merit's deep industry knowledge, sophisticated valuation models and relationships with state and local tax officials. Visit meritadvisors.com

SOURCE Merit Advisors