Meritus Capital and Republic Business Credit Launch Channel Partnership

Key Takeaways:

Partnership will be branded under "Meritus Capital, Powered by Republic Business Credit."

Supports growth of temporary staffing companies, an important economic indicator.

Through the Powered by Republic platform, Meritus Capital now offers revolving lines of credit — a new addition to its suite of funding solutions.

The partnership provides a deeper focus on temporary staffing through Meritus Capital's current and prospective client network built over the past 20 years, enhanced by Republic Business Credit's staffing industry expertise.

FORT WORTH, Texas and NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Capital and Republic Business Credit have formed a channel partnership to increase access to growth capital for temporary staffing companies nationwide. The partnership enhances Meritus Capital's ability to support the broader financial health of staffing businesses looking to scale rapidly, pursue acquisitions, maintain profitability and leverage stronger balance sheets.

Republic Business Credit and Meritus Capital announce channel partnership.

The companies share similar core values and a focus on long-term relationship-building with growing businesses. Through the Powered by Republic platform, Meritus will leverage Republic's balance sheet to solve the complex capital needs of clients, often at a lower cost of capital — a significant benefit to clients. The partnership also allows Meritus to add revolving lines of credit to its lineup for the first time. Alongside accounts receivable financing and payroll funding, revolving lines of credit give clients flexible, ongoing access to working capital at scale.

"As a company founded by entrepreneurs, we value partners who bring that same spirit, urgency, and desire to actually understand the businesses they support," said Robert Meyers, Republic Business Credit CEO. "Working together, more clients will benefit from stronger solutions that are aligned with their growth strategy and the opportunities in front of them."

Both Meritus and Republic have long served staffing clients across the business lifecycle and have marked significant stages of growth and major milestones in the past year. Meritus, specializing in staffing finance since 1998, recently launched Rostyr, a flagship operating system built specifically for staffing firms. Similarly, Republic recently announced Meyers' appointment as CEO as well as key hires to support the organization in its rapid growth.

"As our clients grow, their capital needs to become more bespoke and nuanced," said Paul DeLuca, CEO of Meritus Capital. "This partnership gives us direct access to a much deeper lending platform. We have always been growth-focused, and we knew Republic would enable us to better support our clients at scale with additional funding solutions."

Global research firm Staffing Industry Analyst projects robust industry growth given significant transformation across the hiring landscape.

"Temporary staffing is one of the leading indicators of economic health as companies adjust their workforce, and we are proud supporters of the industry," Meyers added.

About Meritus Capital

Meritus Capital is a specialized funding provider serving staffing firms and other growth-focused businesses across North America. Since 1998, the firm has helped clients improve cash flow, support payroll, and fund growth through flexible capital solutions built around the realities of scaling a business. Visit merituscapital.com to learn more.

About Republic Business Credit

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Meritus Capital