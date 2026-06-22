MERRICK PURRFECT BISTRO LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER PURRFECT CHOICE AWARDS, HONORING THE QUIRKS THAT MAKE EVERY CAT UNIQUE

From now through July 5, cat owners nationwide can submit a photo or video at purrfectbistro.com/Awards to nominate their cat in one of six categories designed to match every feline personality:

Purrfectly Playful

Best Cat Space

Best Cat Napper

Conversation Companion

Work from Home Boss

Foodie of the Year

"Every cat has a personality that's entirely their own — they know who they are and exactly what they like. As a brand that champions the unique individuality of every cat, we wanted to create a moment that truly honors that," said Meg Turner, Senior Brand Manager, Merrick Pet Care. "The Purrfect Choice Awards is our way of giving every cat parent the chance to shine a spotlight on their perfect feline friend and show the world what makes them so special."

How It Works:

Merrick Purrfect Bistro's panel of judges will handpick finalists based on personality, creativity, originality, and category fit, with nominees revealed on July 13. From there, it's up to cat lovers across the country to vote for the winners of each category before July 31. The Purrfect Choice Awards ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube on International Cat Day (Aug. 8).

And because every cat is award-worthy, all applicants will receive a coupon for one free package of Merrick Purrfect Bistro wet cat food or cat treats (up to $7.00 value). The six category winners will take home a Purrfect Choice Awards Trophy, a one-month supply of Merrick Purrfect Bistro, and a curated "Bistro Box" featuring goodies made to delight cats and their people. One lucky grand prize winner, hand-selected by Merrick Purrfect Bistro, will receive the ultimate prize: a Best in Show trophy, a 6-month supply of Merrick Purrfect Bistro, and a personalized, multi-story cat house to transform their cat's space into a feline paradise.

"My cats are my whole world, and I genuinely believe every cat has a personality worth celebrating — I know mine do," said Wendy Ly, content creator and host of the Purrfect Choice Awards. "I'm so honored to be part of the Purrfect Choice Awards. The categories were made for cats we all know and love, and now is their moment. I want to see your cats in the running!"

A Bold New Look for Merrick Purrfect Bistro

Alongside the awards, Merrick Purrfect Bistro is unveiling a bold new brand identity spanning branding, packaging, and an expanded menu of offerings — all designed to create a true bistro experience that can be mixed and matched to meet every cat's preferences. The brand's commitment stays the same: high-quality ingredients, a full menu of flavors and textures, and recipes irresistible enough for even the most discerning cat, who knows exactly what they like. Merrick Purrfect Bistro is available nationwide at Petco and PetSmart, and on Chewy and Amazon.

Visit purrfectbistro.com/Awards for complete contest rules and to nominate your cat before July 5.

About Merrick Pet Care Inc.



Founded in Hereford, Texas, in 1988, Merrick Pet Care, Inc. is a leader in natural pet food. With a mission to make the most wholesome and nutritious food that pets deserve, Merrick goes to great lengths to craft recipes with real, whole foods and the freshest ingredients without sweeteners, colors or preservatives. The company offers a wide variety of high-quality dry and wet foods, as well as treats and toppers, for dogs and cats across its premium product portfolio. For more information, visit www.MerrickPetCare.com.

SOURCE Merrick Pet Care, Inc.