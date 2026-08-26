Merritt Properties Breaks Ground on RDU Business Park Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport

First Phase of 790,000-Square-Foot Industrial Development Now Under Construction in the Heart of the Research Triangle

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties has broken ground on RDU Business Park, a 150-acre light industrial development located just three miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina, within the Town of Cary. Upon completion, the development will encompass up to 13 single-story industrial buildings totaling 790,527 square feet. With construction now underway on the first phase, Merritt's North Carolina portfolio will grow to more than 1.35 million square feet across six business parks.

Merritt Properties' RDU Business Park

The West Phase, the project's first 31-acre section, will include three single-story light industrial buildings totaling 201,250 square feet. Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027, the buildings are available for preleasing and are designed to accommodate a wide range of industrial, warehouse and distribution users seeking flexible, high-quality space in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing markets.

"We've continued to grow our presence in North Carolina because we believe in the strength and future of this market," said Keith Wallace, regional director of Merritt Properties' North Carolina office. "The West Phase is the first step in delivering a premier shallow-bay industrial park that will meet growing demand and support the next wave of business growth across the Triangle."

"The construction of RDU Business Park combines exceptional connectivity with flexible space where companies can put down roots, build their teams, and grow," said Scot Berry, Cary's assistant town manager and chief development officer. "We're excited to see this project break ground, helping more businesses choose Cary and remain here as they provide jobs and opportunities for our community."

The first phase will include buildings of 54,000 square feet, 72,000 square feet and 75,250 square feet. The first two buildings will feature 18-foot clear heights, while the third will offer a 24-foot clear height. All three buildings will include rear-loading docks, drive-in capabilities, 30- and 40-foot column spacing, free surface parking and 277/480-volt electrical service. Two buildings will share a 150-foot-deep truck court, while the third will feature a dedicated 110-foot truck court.

Located at 2040-2060 Seagirt Ave. in Morrisville, RDU Business Park provides direct access to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Interstate 540, Interstate 40 and U.S. 70. The development is strategically positioned in the heart of the Research Triangle, near Research Triangle Park and within easy reach of the region's leading research universities, major employment centers and the retail, dining and services at Brier Creek Commons.

Upon completion, RDU Business Park will encompass up to 13 single-story industrial buildings ranging from 8,600 to 108,225 square feet. Additional phases will be developed as market demand warrants.

"The start of construction on the first phase of RDU Business Park is an important milestone for Cary and the continued growth of our regional economy," said Mark Lawson, president of the Cary Chamber of Commerce. "High-quality light industrial space remains one of the most in-demand product types, providing businesses with the flexibility to expand while creating quality jobs. We appreciate Merritt Properties' investment in Cary and look forward to welcoming the companies that will help shape the future of this business park."

Leasing for RDU Business Park is being handled by Merritt Properties.

For more information about leasing opportunities at RDU Business Park, visit www.Merritt-RDU.com.

SOURCE Merritt Properties, LLC