Mersive Debuts Mersive Tablet at InfoComm 2026, Redefining the Hybrid Meeting

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mersive Technologies today unveiled the Mersive Tablet, an all-new hybrid meetings solution within the Mersive Collaboration Suite, debuting at InfoComm 2026 with commercial availability slated for Q4 2026. The Mersive Tablet rethinks how people start, run, and share in hybrid meetings, removing the friction that has long held the experience back.

The All-New Mersive Tablet brings VTC-agnostic hybrid meeting control to the conference room, working alongside the Mersive Pod, room displays, peripherals and personal devices to unify wireless sharing and one-touch meeting join. Commercial availability is targeted for Q4 2026.

With the Mersive Tablet, meetings begin with one touch. No personal device required. The solution is VTC-agnostic, so users can seamlessly move from a Teams call to a Zoom call. It all works the same from the Tablet interface, and users keep full access to the VTC controls they rely on, including chat, user admission, hand raising, reactions, and polls.

The Mersive Tablet also puts an end to the double join. In-room participants no longer have to join the virtual call just to share content. There are no downloads and no drivers, making the solution effortless for IT teams to manage and simple for guests to use. Full meeting controls live right on the Tablet interface, including mute and unmute, camera on and off, volume, docking, and content layout, exactly as expected from the Mersive canvas.

At the heart of it all is something Mersive calls meeting parity. Every participant, in the room or remote, always views the same content at the same time. In-room users can share multiple pieces of content at once through Mersive's true multi-share capability, and all of it appears in the remote participant's VTC window. The moment a remote participant shares to the call, that content appears on the in-room display.

"The hybrid meeting has been overdue for a real fix, and that is exactly what the Mersive Tablet delivers," said Damian Blazy, CEO of Mersive. "We are taking the burden off the people in the room and putting the joy of collaboration back into the experience."

The launch caps a momentous chapter for the company. In December, Mersive announced a management buyout led by CEO Damian Blazy, CFO Tom Gioia, and co-founder, former CEO, and Executive Chairman of the Board Rob Balgley.

Mersive's presence at InfoComm 2026 signals renewed development and market innovation momentum. Alongside the Mersive Tablet, the company will demo a native Toggle wireless peripheral bridging proof of concept, with no drivers or installs required, strengthening its hybrid portfolio as the market wrestles with hybrid meeting challenges.

About Mersive Technologies Mersive is a leader in wireless collaboration technology, helping organizations connect, share, and meet without friction.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://infocomm26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1429.

SOURCE Mersive