Meryl Streep to Serve as Honorary Chair; U.S. Women's National Hockey Team Among Honorees at National Women's History Museum's 2026 Women Making History Awards Gala

Laura Ricketts and Gregg Renfrew join Ruby Bridges and ArentFox Schiff at the Chicago event.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum today announced that Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and philanthropist Meryl Streep will serve as Honorary Chair of its 15th Women Making History Awards Gala, on November 6 in Chicago.

USA Hockey Laura Ricketts Gregg Renfrew

The U.S. Women's National Hockey Team along with controlling owner of the Chicago Stars FC, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and an investor in the WNBA's Chicago Sky, Laura Ricketts, and Founder of beecee and Counter and champion of women's economic opportunity, Gregg Renfrew, will be honored at the Gala for their extraordinary leadership in expanding opportunity and educating the nation in different but equally powerful ways. Through their advocacy for equity in sports, philanthropy and civic leadership, and efforts to advance safer consumer protections and women's economic empowerment, these honorees are helping break barriers, inspire future generations, and broaden understanding of the issues shaping women's lives.

These honorees join an extraordinary group already announced this summer, including civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, national law firm ArentFox Schiff, and educators Kristen Kelly and Serene Williams, recipients of the inaugural Meryl Streep Educator Award.

As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, this year's Gala celebrates the individuals and organizations whose leadership has helped shape the nation's past while inspiring its future. Together, the honorees reflect the Museum's belief that women's history is not a collection of footnotes, but a driving force behind America's progress.

"From Ruby Bridges' courage in opening the doors of America's classrooms to our inaugural Meryl Streep Educator Award recipients, who are transforming what students learn inside them, or the US Women's National Hockey team teaching young girls around the nation to dream big and never stop believing in themselves, this year's honorees demonstrate that education takes many forms," said Frédérique Irwin, President and CEO of the National Women's History Museum. "Whether through the classroom, the playing field, the boardroom, or public advocacy, they are helping educate our nation about the power of equity, opportunity, and leadership. Together, they remind us that preserving and expanding opportunity begins with ensuring every generation has access to the full American story."

Honorees

The U.S. Women's National Hockey Team will receive the Women Making History Award in recognition of its extraordinary athletic achievements and enduring impact on women's sports. Through Olympic and World Championship success, as well as its leadership in advancing greater equity and opportunity for women athletes, the team has inspired generations of girls to compete, lead, and believe that no goal is out of reach.

Laura Ricketts will receive the Women Making History Award in recognition of her leadership in advancing opportunities for women both on and off the field. As controlling owner of the Chicago Stars FC, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and an investor in the WNBA's Chicago Sky, she has helped champion the growth and visibility of women's professional sports while using philanthropy, civic engagement, and community investment to expand access to education, strengthen democracy, and advance equity. Through her leadership across sports, business, and philanthropy, she has created new opportunities for women and girls to lead, compete, and thrive.

Gregg Renfrew will be honored as a visionary entrepreneur and founder of beecee and Counter in recognition of her leadership in transforming the beauty industry and advancing opportunities for women. As the first clean beauty CEO to testify before Congress, she helped catalyze historic reforms to FDA cosmetics regulation while educating consumers, industry leaders, and policymakers about ingredient transparency and the need for stronger federal oversight. Through her businesses, she has created safer, high-performance products while building meaningful economic opportunities and leadership pathways for women, demonstrating that profit and purpose can coexist powerfully.

As Honorary Chair, Meryl Streep continues her longstanding partnership with the National Women's History Museum. Earlier this year, the Museum announced the creation of the Meryl Streep Educator Award, made possible through her generous philanthropic support. The award recognizes educators who are transforming the teaching of American history by ensuring women's contributions are fully represented in classrooms across the country.

The 2026 Women Making History Awards Gala will take place on Friday, November 6, in Chicago, celebrating leaders whose work demonstrates that education extends far beyond the classroom. From Ruby Bridges' historic role in expanding access to education, to teachers Kristen Kelly and Serene Williams' efforts to ensure students learn the full American story, to the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team, Laura Ricketts, and Gregg Renfrew, who are educating the nation about the value of women's sports, the importance of equal opportunity, and the policies that shape women's lives, this year's honorees remind us that education remains one of the most powerful forces for creating lasting change.

Details about gala sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is the nation's leading digital-first institution dedicated to making women's history visible and accessible. Independent from the Smithsonian, the Museum reaches millions through innovative exhibitions, educational programming, and digital storytelling. A nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3), the Museum believes women's history is central to understanding America's past and inspiring its future. For more information, visit www.womenshistory.org.

SOURCE National Women’s History Museum