Meta Announces New Strategic Venture with BlackRock to Develop Data Center in El Paso

Meta and BlackRock announce a venture to finance the development and operation of a data center campus in El Paso, Texas

MENLO PARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced a venture to develop and own a data center campus in El Paso, Texas.

Meta has spent more than 15 years developing, constructing, and operating data center facilities. Meta Compute's strategy builds on that foundation, pairing Meta's infrastructure expertise with capital partnerships that deliver the speed and flexibility its long-term AI ambitions require.

BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment management firms, together with Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS Investment Partners, both a part of BlackRock, complements this strategy. BlackRock delivers substantial capital at scale, along with deep expertise in infrastructure investment and private financing — enabling the rapid execution of mission-critical data center projects. Meta selected BlackRock as its partner following a highly competitive process, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to diversifying its infrastructure financing as it scales Meta Compute.

"Building the infrastructure for superintelligence is key to making sure the benefits of this technology are distributed to everyone," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Larry and the team at BlackRock allows us to move faster and at greater scale -- pairing our deep expertise in designing and operating world-class data centers with one of the world's leading infrastructure investors."

"We're excited to partner with Mark and the Meta leadership team on the El Paso data center campus, which will create thousands of skilled jobs and help drive economic growth in the local community," said Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock. "Companies around the world are looking for long-term strategic partners to help develop their most important projects, and BlackRock is built to meet that need. This transaction highlights the strength and scale of our combined capabilities with GIP and HPS, and how we can offer clients compelling investment opportunities at the center of AI infrastructure and energy."

The state-of-the-art data center campus, currently under construction in El Paso, Texas, will have 1 gigawatt of compute capacity and will play an essential role in bringing Meta's AI technologies to life, accelerating progress on AI models and supporting enhancements to the core business. Meta will provide construction management, administrative, and property management services for the campus, and will be the initial sole occupant of the campus upon completion. The transaction is expected to close in the coming days and the venture expects to begin bringing this capacity online in 2028.

Empowering El Paso's Economy

The El Paso data center represents an investment of over $10 billion from Meta — supporting more than 4,000 construction jobs at peak and 300 operational jobs once complete. Over 2,300 workers are already onsite.

The site is part of America's Workforce Academy, a free skilled trades training where participants are guaranteed a job upon graduation with a Meta partner at one of the company's data center sites. Additionally, Meta provided a $500,000 grant to El Paso public schools to support workforce development by connecting students with practical, real-world learning experiences and career pathways in STEM and the skilled trades.

Meta will also continue to partner with local nonprofits to support water restoration projects that boost water supply, enhance water quality, provide safe drinking water and help restore local habitats.

BlackRock is also supporting workforce development in Texas through Future Builders, a national initiative funded by The BlackRock Foundation. Through a nearly $30 million investment, the program is expected to train more than 12,000 electricians over three years, helping strengthen the workforce needed to support Texas' continued growth and rising demand for energy, infrastructure, and data center development.

Project Structure and Financing

Funds managed by BlackRock will own an 80% interest in the venture, while Meta will retain the remaining 20% ownership. The parties have committed to fund their respective pro rata share of the approximately $14 billion in total development costs for the buildings and long-lived power, cooling, and connectivity infrastructure at the campus. At financial close, Meta will contribute the venture land and construction-in-progress assets valued at approximately $2.3 billion, and BlackRock will make a cash contribution of approximately $4.9 billion. Meta will receive a one-time distribution of approximately $1 billion to align ownership stakes in accordance with the 80/20 ownership split. A portion of BlackRock's investment will be funded with proceeds from a $12.5 billion debt financing.

Meta will enter into lease agreements with the venture for use of the entire data center campus. The leases have a four-year initial term with four options to extend, providing Meta with long-term flexibility over a potential 20-year term. Meta also will provide residual value guarantees (RVG) which have an aggregate threshold of approximately $13 billion that decreases over time. If certain conditions are met within the first 16 years of the lease term, Meta's maximum RVG payment would equal any shortfall between the fair value at that time and the RVG threshold for the covered property.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisors to Meta in connection with this transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Meta on the transaction and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP advised Meta on leasing matters. Arthur D. Little LLC acted as commercial due diligence advisor to Meta. Marsh provided Meta project risk analysis and insurance services. Arup provided technical and environmental independent engineer services to Meta. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to the BlackRock funds on the transaction. Charles River Associates, Turner & Townsend, and Marsh acted as technical advisors to BlackRock. Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

About Meta

Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

Contacts

Meta Investors:

Chad Heaton

[email protected] / investor.atmeta.com

Meta Press:

Matt Tye

[email protected] / meta.com/news

BlackRock Investor Relations:

Caroline Rodda

[email protected]

BlackRock Media:

Patrick Scanlan

[email protected]

SOURCE Meta