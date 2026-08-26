META PCs Named to 2026 Inc. 5000® List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Arizona-based custom PC builder ranks No. 1,747 with 200 percent three-year revenue growth, marking its second consecutive year on Inc.'s national ranking.

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- META PCs, a custom and prebuilt PC builder headquartered in Phoenix, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000®, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company debuted this year at No. 1,747 with 200 percent three-year revenue growth and 86 percent headcount growth over the same period, its second consecutive appearance on the list following a No. 971 finish in 2025.

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META PCs was also named to the 2026 Inc. Regionals Southwest list at No. 97, its second consecutive year on the regional ranking. META PCs is one of a small number of Arizona companies to earn back-to-back placement on both the national Inc. 5000 and the Inc. Regionals Southwest list.

Founded in 2020, META PCs designs, builds, and services custom gaming PCs, prebuilt gaming rigs, and creator workstations from its Arizona headquarters. The company operates retail and service locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Peoria and ships nationwide, backed by lifetime US-based support on every system it sells. Its YouTube channel, @METAPCs, has grown to more than 1.5 million subscribers on a mix of build showcases, hardware coverage, and PC-buying guidance.

"The Inc. 5000 measures growth, but what it's really measuring is how this team takes care of customers, every build, every warranty call, every day," said Zack Shutt, founder and CEO of META PCs. "I started META after being pushed out of a company I co-founded. Five years later, I'd take this crew over any comeback story."

The company's growth over the qualifying period has come alongside an expanded ready-to-ship lineup, the addition of SteamOS-native builds beside its Windows systems, and a service and repair program that keeps customers coming back long after the first build ships. Its current lineup spans entry-level 1080p rigs through 1440p and 4K high-refresh systems built around current AMD and NVIDIA hardware.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth over the three most recent fiscal years for U.S.-based, privately held, independent, for-profit businesses. The 2026 class represents growth across every state and industry. Complete results, profiles, and methodology are available at inc.com/inc5000.

About META PCs

META PCs is an Arizona-based custom and prebuilt PC builder founded in 2020. The company designs and assembles gaming PCs, workstation systems, and SteamOS-native builds from its Phoenix headquarters, with retail and service locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Peoria. Every META PCs system ships stress-tested and is backed by lifetime US-based support. Learn more at metapcs.com. Follow META PCs on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Since its founding, the list has served as one of the most recognized measures of entrepreneurial growth in the United States. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. Complete results and methodology are published at inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Chance Luker

Director of Content

META PCs

[email protected]

(833) 638-2727

metapcs.com

Multimedia: High-resolution META PCs logo and company photography available upon request.

SOURCE META PCs