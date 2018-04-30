MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership

Today, MetaBank payments offerings, which include a travel card and a gift card, are available in AAA branches across the U.S. Under this new agreement, MetaBank and AAA will work to enhance the offerings to members, adding features to chip-enabled, reloadable prepaid cards like online purchase and loading capabilities, and card personalization, as well as upgrading the mobile application to include Touch ID and remote deposit capture.

"Beyond security and convenience, we have learned that AAA members are highly attracted to features that can help them with budgeting, emergency travel mishaps and managing funds for dependents. These types of prepaid cards are accepted by millions of merchants worldwide, safer to carry than cash, offer fraud protection and are great for staying on budget," said Sheree Thornsberry, EVP and Head of Payments at MetaBank. "We're excited to extend our decade-long relationship with AAA and to serve their members better than ever before."

"Through this partnership, AAA can continue to bring innovative solutions and added value to our members," said Scott Denman, vice president of Financial Services and AAA Discounts & Rewards.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ("Meta") is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. Meta shares of common stock are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its community banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its commercial insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services, its tax-related financial solutions divisions. More information is available at metafinancialgroup.com.

About AAA

As North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 56 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

