Metacon publishes interim report for Q2 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the quarter, net revenue amounted to SEK 65 million, compared to SEK 57 million in the same quarter last year, which corresponds to an increase of 15 percent. For the first half of the year, net revenue landed at SEK 138 million, which is an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to a higher level of activity in our major projects in Greece and Romania, together with increased revenues from ongoing deliveries.

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report in its entirety.

Quarter April-June 2026

Net revenue amounted to SEK 65.0 (56.7) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -29.2 (-8.0) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -32.2 (-11.1) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -36.9 (-12.9) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.01)

Period January-June 2025

Net revenue amounted to SEK 138.5 (106.8) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -29.4 (-20.1) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -35.2 (-26.2) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -43.3 (-27.9) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.02)

Events during and after the quarter

On April 29, Metacon announced that the company had received customer payments totaling approximately EUR 4.1 million in the spring within the projects with Motor Oil.

On June 2, the Board of Directors of Metacon resolved on a capital raise of up to approximately SEK 144 million through a rights issue of shares and a directed issue of convertibles.

On June 4, Metacon published an information document regarding the rights issue.

On June 12, Metacon announced that the company had received a customer payment of EUR 1.2 million and that previously blocked bank funds had been released.

On June 26, Metacon announced the preliminary outcome of the rights issue.

On June 29, Metacon announced that the company received approximately SEK 77 million through the rights issue.

On July 1, Metacon announced that the company is developing an advanced catalytic test unit for a European research customer.

On July 2, Metacon was granted approximately SEK 111 million from Klimatklivet for the construction of a reference plant for hydrogen production in Uppsala.

On July 22, Metacon resolved a directed issue of warrants to Fenja Capital.

On 10 August, Metacon announced that CFO Mattias Jansson will leave the company in November 2026 to pursue a new opportunity

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, [email protected]

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862, [email protected]

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 12 August 2026.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and supplies systems for hydrogen production. The offering covers the entire chain from design and installation to service and maintenance. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

In the field of electrolysis, Metacon develops and supplies complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production. Operations are conducted in close collaboration with PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China, one of the world's leading players in pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology.

In the field of reforming, the Company develops solutions for hydrogen production based on patented catalytic reactor technology, HIWAR®. These are advanced, highly efficient systems that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming. The systems can be fuelled by biogas, biomethane or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia and can be installed without connection to the electricity grid.

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

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