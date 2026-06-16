Metallium Announces Successful Completion of First Multi-Unit Flash Joule Heating Operations

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced it has successfully completed operating three Flash Joule heating Units concurrently at its technology development facility in Texas. The multi-unit operations are a key part of the company's efforts to scale-up commercial development of the company's proprietary FJH technology platform.

"The successful sustained operation of three units simultaneously is a significant milestone in our commercialization effort and provides valuable confidence in the scalability of our technology, while generating important engineering data for future development programs," said Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium.

"The campaign achieved 83% availability and approximately 100% utilization during active operation, exceeding our internal expectations for a first multi-unit commissioning campaign," he reported, adding that while the campaign utilized inert test media, "the operating rates demonstrated were broadly consistent with processing reactor feed volumes derived from several tons per day of incoming commercial feedstocks following preprocessing and upgrading. This is highly encouraging early evidence of the scalability of the platform and the suitability of the FJH architecture for larger-scale deployment," he affirmed.

More information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03100484-6A1329576&v=undefined.

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. The company's first commercial site is located in Texas and is operated by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, Inc.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.