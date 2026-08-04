Metallus Earns AS9100D Certification

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, today announced it has achieved AS9100D certification, a globally recognized quality management standard for the aerospace and defense industries.

The certification was awarded following a comprehensive independent assessment of Metallus' quality management system, processes and controls. AS9100D builds upon the ISO 9001:2015 framework and includes additional requirements related to risk management, product traceability, process verification and product safety. The certification applies to the design, manufacture and distribution of high-performance metal bar and seamless mechanical tubing products produced at Metallus' Canton, Ohio facilities, including Faircrest, Gambrinus and Harrison. The certification is valid through June 2029.

"Achieving AS9100D certification is an important milestone for Metallus and reflects the dedication of our employees to delivering the highest levels of quality, consistency and reliability for our customers," said Mike Williams, chief executive officer of Metallus. "This certification demonstrates that our systems, processes and culture meet the rigorous standards required in some of the world's most demanding applications and further strengthens our position as a trusted supplier to the aerospace and defense industries."

AS9100D certification strengthens Metallus' ability to support customers in aerospace and defense markets where suppliers are expected to operate under highly disciplined quality management systems. The certification also supports the company's strategic focus on expanding participation in high-value applications that require exceptional quality, consistency and reliability.

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,850 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit us at www.metallus.com.

SOURCE Metallus Inc.