Metamenu's new weekly tracker shows DTC brands how they appear across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, paired with a managed content engine to act on the insights.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamenu, the agentic Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform from Coderapper, today announced the launch of Signal at the CommerceNext Growth Show. Signal helps brands understand and improve how often they appear in the answers that AI engines now provide to customers.

A channel marketers cannot yet measure

Metamenu launches Signal at CommerceNext 2026 to help DTC brands improve their AI search visibility (PRNewsfoto/Metamenu)

AI engines have become part of how customers discover, compare, and choose products. A G2 report from April 2026 shows that around 51% of B2B software buyers now start research with an AI chatbot more often than with Google, though 61% still use AI and Google in tandem.

Yet for many marketing teams, this has become the one channel they cannot measure. While brands can easily track how their brand performs in paid and organic search, they have limited visibility into AI recommendation patterns, competitor insights, or share of voice.





What Metamenu Signal does

Signal closes the visibility gap for these brands. Each week, it reports how a brand and its products appear across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, measuring how often the brand is mentioned, how often it is cited as a source, its share of voice against competitors, and its position within answers. Signal organizes these results by stage of the buying journey, helping teams separate early research interest from active purchase intent.

The app also identifies the sources that AI engines rely on, including discussions on communities such as Reddit, Quora, and YouTube, giving brands a clearer view of where their reputation is formed. For retailers, it can indicate whether AI shopping answers direct customers to a brand's own store or to a third-party marketplace.

Paired with a managed content engine

Signal builds on the content engine that Metamenu has refined with clients over the past year. The engine identifies ranking opportunities that competitors overlook, produces authoritative content for both traditional and AI search, and refreshes existing pages as AI answers change.

Metamenu delivers all of this as a managed service, so clients do not need to adopt new software or build a specialist team, and this approach has produced measurable results.

One of their early clients, a farm management startup, used Metamenu to build its content program from an early start. Over 9 months, the company's monthly organic clicks grew from 1,108 to 42,593 and its search impressions rose from roughly 100,000 to 6.48 million, making organic search its primary growth channel accounting for 81 percent of its traffic.

Clients and markets

Metamenu works with brands across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, including SoundCloud, Synkrato, Promozilla, Publitas, and Al Ghandi. To support clients expanding into new markets, the platform now also produces content in Dutch and Spanish in addition to English. For commerce brands, it can place live product listings within buying guides and comparison content through direct integrations with Shopify and Adobe Commerce.

"Most marketing leaders already recognize that AI search is changing how customers find them. The harder question is what to do about it, with limited time and competing priorities," said Ganesh Chandrashekar, co-founder of Metamenu. "We didn't set out to build another dashboard. We built a service that shows brands where they stand in AI answers and then does the work to improve it, while keeping every piece of content true to the brand."

Signal is available now as part of Metamenu's managed service. The Metamenu team will demonstrate it at Booth SU-43 at the CommerceNext Growth Show, held at the New York Hilton Midtown on June 23 and 24, 2026.



About Metamenu

Metamenu is an AI-powered AEO and SEO platform from Coderapper. It runs a managed content engine that finds ranking opportunities, produces authoritative content for Google and AI engines, and now tracks AI search visibility through Signal. Metamenu serves D2C and B2B brands across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media contact:

Ganesh Chandrashekar

[email protected]

metamenu.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997610/Metamenu.jpg

SOURCE Metamenu