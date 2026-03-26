METAMORPHMD MAKES ITS DEBUT WITH THE LAUNCH OF CELLULAR RENEWAL SERUM

Founded by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sheina Bawa, MetamorphMD blends clinical expertise with refined formulation

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetamorphMD, a doctor-developed, science-first luxury skincare brand founded by Miami-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sheina Bawa, MD, today announced the debut of its inaugural product, Cellular Renewal Serum. The serum will be available exclusively at www.metamorphmdb.com for $92.

Cellular Renewal Serum by MetamorphMD

Cellular Renewal Serum introduces MetamorphMD to the marketplace with a formulation developed to support visible skin transformation at the cellular level. Designed through clinical experience and advanced cosmetic research and development, the serum is crafted to strengthen the skin barrier, improve tone and texture, and enhance luminosity.

With a focus on biotech-led performance and an elevated sensorial experience, the product combines emerging innovations in dermatologic science with modern cosmetic refinement.

"Through my practice, I see every day how skin behaves, repairs, and regenerates," said Dr. Sheina Bawa, MD, founder of MetamorphMD and co-owner of Elevé Cosmetic Surgery. "I wanted to create formulas that respect the skin's biology and deliver results consumers can truly feel and see over time. Cellular Renewal Serum is our first step toward that vision."

At the core of the formulation is Chrysalis Complex™, a proprietary blend of clinically aligned technologies including encapsulated equivalent NAD+, a silk-derived peptide system, buffered AHA, and multi-weight hyaluronic acid. Together, these ingredients are designed to work in harmony, helping to support cellular renewal, barrier strength, hydration, clarity, and surface refinement while maintaining compatibility for sensitive skin.

Key benefits include:

Support for visible cellular renewal

Improved skin barrier function

Enhanced clarity, tone, and refinement

Deep hydration with a luminous finish

Lightweight, breathable texture suitable for daily wear

Compatibility with sensitive skin

Cellular Renewal Serum reflects the brand's commitment to uniting clinical insight with luxury formulation, creating products that are intentional, effective, and a pleasure to use.

Cellular Renewal Serum is available now for $92 and sold exclusively through the brand's official website at www.metamorphmdb.com. For local Miami shoppers, products will also be available for in-person purchase at Elevé Cosmetic Surgery in Miami.

About MetamorphMD

Founded by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sheina Bawa, MD, MetamorphMD is a doctor-developed, biotech-driven luxury skincare brand grounded in modern science and clinical expertise. The brand combines advanced molecular innovation with refined formulation to create intentional, results-forward skincare designed to support skin vitality, resilience, and visible transformation at the cellular foundation. Developed in collaboration with cosmetic chemists and surgical experts, MetamorphMD delivers clinically aligned performance through elegant, accessible products that prioritize efficacy with refinement, integrity, and an elevated experience. For more information visit, www.metamorphmdb.com and follow @metamorph_md on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Michelle Ravelo | MR+PR

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SOURCE MetamorphMD