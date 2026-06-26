MetaOptics Begins Shipment of Metalens Smartphone and AI Smart Glasses to European and Japanese Customers for Evaluation

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd. (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering metalens technology, today announced that it has begun shipping evaluation units of its metalens-integrated 5G smartphone and AI smart glasses to prospective customers in Europe, Japan and the Philippines, allowing leading consumer electronics brands, telecommunications operators and original design manufacturers in these regions to evaluate, assess and test MetaOptics' glass-based metalens optical modules in their own development environments, for eventual integration into their own systems and applications.

Glass-based metalenses replace bulky, multi-element lens stacks with a single ultra-thin optical layer, enabling thinner, smaller and more heat-resistant modules than conventional optics. With the ability to design, mass-produce and test metalenses at scale on its 4-inch and 12-inch platforms, MetaOptics delivers reliable, mass production-ready solutions for customers looking to adopt metalens technology in their next-generation products, across smartphones, AR/VR wearables, automotive sensing and beyond.

"Shipping evaluation units to customers is a defining step in our journey from showcase to mass adoption," said MetaOptics Executive Chairman Thng Chong Kim. "The response to our metalens-powered devices at CES 2026 was exceptional, and we are now putting evaluation units directly into the hands of demanding customers in the world's most discerning electronics markets. Their feedback will help us refine these products and accelerate the path toward mass adoption of metalens technology in everyday devices."

Metalens-Integrated 5G Smartphone

The MetaOptics 5G smartphone evaluation unit features MetaOptics' ultra-thin metalens optical module, which enables a sleek, bump-free back cover, featuring a front-facing VGA colour camera for video calls, alongside a non-contact metalens 3D biometric fingerprint module that detects high-resolution 3D fingerprint through the display for secure, touch-free authentication, all powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCM6490 platform.

Metalens-Integrated AI Smart Glasses

The MetaOptics AI smart glasses incorporate a compact colour metalens camera system, enabling intuitive gesture-based control. Its lightweight, sporty form factor is designed for all-day wearability, all powered by the Qualcomm AR1 Snapdragon platform.

Next-Generation Colour Camera Module

As part of its product roadmap, MetaOptics has completed the design of the next-generation 12MP colour metalens camera module and plans to showcase it at CES 2027.

As part of its broader commercialisation efforts, MetaOptics intends to extend the evaluation programme to additional customers and markets over time. The Company will provide updates on customer engagement and commercialisation progress as appropriate.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of metalens-based optical components and products, headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2021, the Company uses semiconductor processes to pioneer glass-based colour metalenses and produce them at scale on both 4-inch and 12-inch platforms. Its portfolio spans metalenses, metalens camera modules, metalens manufacturing equipment and metalens IoT products, which customers integrate into applications including smartphones, contactless 3D biometrics, AR/VR devices, pico projectors, LiDAR and automotive sensing. MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD