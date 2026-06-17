Meters Music Teams with Tampa Bay Buccaneer Wide Receiver Tez Johnson as Official Ambassador for Audio Technology Brand

The two-year agreement with Johnson marks the first such athlete brand ambassador program for Meters Music, a global audio brand popular among musicians, DJs, studio engineers, producers and athletes. Meters cites a roster of professional users that includes Stevie Wonder, Johnny Depp, Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Slash (Guns n' Roses), Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), and Chris and Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes).

Drafted in 2025 out of the University of Oregon, Johnson displayed his elite speed and explosive playmaking ability during his rookie campaign last season, averaging 11.5 yards per reception and scoring five touchdowns.

"Music has always been a huge part of my life, whether I'm training or locking in before a game," Johnson said. "I'm fired up to be partnering with Meters Music because they're a brand that understands how important it is to blend sound with style. I'm especially excited that they're based right here in Tampa, and I can't wait to work together."

Meters is known for studio-quality headphones featuring a signature retro look with analog VU meters embedded in the headset. The patented technology and iconic design are regarded as milestones in audio innovation, pairing state-of-the-art sound with an exceptional visual aesthetic.

The brand ambassador announcement with Johnson follows a strategic lifestyle marketing approach for the brand. Last August, Meters Music became an Official Audio Partner of the Buccaneers, allowing branding and signage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, including prominent visibility on the stadium's popular DJ booth and pirate ship. The partnership also includes advertising and promotion on the team's website, mobile app, email bulletins and social media posts.

"Meters is a premium lifestyle brand," said Rubinson. "Partnering with Tez Johnson and the Tampa Bay Bucs allows us to connect with consumers through a shared passion for sports, music, celebration and community – taking all those things we love and making them better."

Meters' flagship products – the OV-1-B headphones and LINX earbuds – each deliver rich, warm sound, and feature a patented, built-in VU meter, with the OV-1-B boasting active noise cancellation and 20 hours of continuous battery life for all-day use. A Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio chip ensures these Bluetooth-enabled devices deliver a high definition, studio-quality audio experience. The Meters Connect app facilitates a 5-band EQ with color VU meter customization.

About Meters Music

Born out of a passion for music and high-end audio, Meters Music was established in 2017 by UK-based sound engineers. Embodying an audiophile-based mandate for top-tier sound, Meters found success on a global scale, working with some of the most exclusive names in music and entertainment. The brand's patented headphone technology and signature VU meter are regarded as iconic milestones of audio innovation and a commitment to the philosophy that sound and aesthetic design should seamlessly coexist and be unique to every individual user. For more information, visit www.metersmusic.com.

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SOURCE Meters Music