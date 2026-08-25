Metpar™ Introduces New Strata Series - Aria Partitions® with High Privacy and Modern Design

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metpar, a Scranton Products® company, introduces new Strata Series - Aria Partitions, with a clean, modern aesthetic and high privacy design features. Available in solid phenolic black core and color core materials, the Strata Series offers enhanced durability for high-traffic environments.

Strata Series features expanded color and finish selections for greater design flexibility in today's commercial restroom, dressing, and changing spaces. The system mounts directly on the ground for enhanced privacy, while overhead-braced hardware adds stability and longevity.

"Engineered for privacy, style and performance, they provide a sleek, modern appearance, durable construction, and innovative design that support elevated privacy and long-term value," said Kristen Warholic, Sr. Product Manager, Scranton Products and Metpar. "With phenolic Aria Partitions, Metpar brings functional design and contemporary aesthetics together to move your spaces into the future."

A key feature of the Strata Series high privacy design is no-sightline doors with luxury style. Other design elements include:

79" doors at 1" AFF or 71" doors at 9" AFF for enhanced user privacy and flexibility.

Clean, modern lines with a streamlined, upscale aesthetic.

Concealed front connections with minimal visible hardware for a refined appearance.

Adjustable pivot hinges that allow doors to remain open at variable increments for improved functionality and user flow.

Stainless steel occupancy indicator latch for a polished, cohesive look.

Solid phenolic construction for long-term strength and durability in high-traffic environments.

Overhead-braced, floor-mounted system for added stability without compromising design.

Aluminum headrail for a refined, cohesive look.

15 Year Warranty.

Available in Class A Fire Rating.

Learn more about new Strata Series - Aria Partitions at www.metpar.com.

About Metpar

Metpar Corporation is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of commercial restroom partitions. Founded in 1952 in Long Island City, New York, the company has built a long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation. Over the decades, Metpar has expanded its product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution network. In 2025, Scranton Products acquired certain assets of Metpar Corp. ("Metpar" or "the Company"), further strengthening its position in the market and expanding its capabilities. Today, with advanced production operations in Greeneville, Tennessee, Metpar stands as one of the largest full-line partition manufacturers in the United States, serving projects nationwide and around the world. www.metpar.com

SOURCE Scranton Products