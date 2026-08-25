Metricform Launches Narrative Formation Intelligence Platform That Detects Narratives 24 to 72 Hours Before They Break

Most tools analyze narratives after they have formed. Metricform finds them forming and lets people and AI agents alike query it in plain language.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricform (metricform.ai) announced the official launch of its narrative formation intelligence platform, built to detect and interpret emerging narratives as artificial intelligence is transforming how consumers discover and evaluate brands.

"We designed Metricform to give companies clarity into how narratives are forming in real time so they can act before those narratives define them," said Lindsey Aliksanyan, founder and CEO of Metricform. "AI is changing how decisions are made, and it's no longer about who ranks first in search, but who is understood and trusted by the systems delivering answers."

The platform moves beyond traditional social listening tools by reading the full public conversation rather than a slice of it. Metricform follows news, social platforms, forums, reviews, and AI-generated answers as one connected discussion, shows how claims cluster into narratives gaining momentum, and explains why, with every finding linked to its source. It also works across any market and language. For example, a query about sneaker trends in Egypt comes back as a clear narrative with the key topics identified, whatever languages the conversation spans.

"The same piece of information is worth very little once everyone has it, and a great deal while no one else knows it yet," said Tim Mitchell, chairman of Adam Smith International and an investor in and advisor to Metricform who led strategy and M&A at Kroll through its sale to Marsh & McLennan. "Our industry spent 25 years moving from responding to problems to preventing them, and Metricform is the fullest realization of that shift I have seen. When you understand how a narrative is building before anyone else does, you are free to act while others are still hesitating, whether that means seizing an opportunity or stepping back from the edge of the cliff. Understanding risk is what lets you take more risk."

Metricform's technology is designed for industries where reputation, trust, and timing impact revenue and risk. Financial services firms can track the sentiment shifts that move markets, healthcare organizations can watch where public trust is eroding, consumer brands can catch claims about a product in time to respond, and enterprise technology companies can learn how AI search engines describe them to buyers who now start their research there.

The platform has three components, each answering a question companies ask every day. Snowball watches the live conversation and flags narrative clusters as they form, often 24 to 72 hours before they break, so teams see a problem or an opening before it peaks. It also maps the communities and influencers carrying a narrative, so teams know who is driving it. Quickmetric digs through years of news, social media, and open-web history to explain why a narrative formed, what is driving it, and the consumer psychographics behind it, replacing research that traditionally takes weeks. MetriAI lets anyone on the team ask a question in plain English and get a decision-ready answer with sources attached, which is work that once required a dedicated analyst.

In one early engagement, a global food and beverage company wanted to know who was switching into plant-based milk in a priority coffee market, and why. Category dashboards could show the volume of the shift but not the people behind it. Using Snowball, Metricform's real-time detection tool, the company isolated the community driving the switch — where they were, what motivated them, and the consumer psychographics behind the shift — turning a broad trend into a targetable segment rather than an average.

Metricform is available now at metricform.ai.

About Metricform

Metricform is a narrative formation intelligence company that helps organizations act on the narratives shaping perception across news, social media, and the open web. For more information, visit metricform.ai.

SOURCE Metricform