Metro Atlanta's Best-Kept Venue Secret: Enon Ranch Opens Its Gates for an Exclusive Wedding & Event Showcase

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked discreetly away on 70 picturesque acres, yet less than 20 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Enon Ranch is emerging as one of metro Atlanta's most distinctive destinations for unforgettable weddings, celebrations, and elevated private events.

Ballroom & Stable Enon Ranch's Landscape

On Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Enon Ranch will host an Exclusive Wedding & Event Open House, inviting prospective clients, engaged couples, booked couples, and leading wedding and event professionals to experience the estate's exceptional setting, versatility, and southern sophistication firsthand. The invitation-only evening will bring together an influential cross-section of Metro Atlanta's wedding and special-events community, including wedding planners, caterers, photographers, florists, decorators, DJs, beverage vendors, entertainment professionals, and other premier service providers.

Guests will enjoy the opportunity to explore Enon Ranch's expansive grounds, discover inspired possibilities for ceremonies and celebrations, meet trusted event professionals, and envision how the venue can transform milestone occasions into memorable experiences. "Enon Ranch offers something increasingly rare in Atlanta a serene, private destination that feels removed from the city, while remaining highly accessible for local and out-of-town guests," said Crystal Carroll of Enon Ranch. "This open house is an opportunity for couples and industry professionals to experience the beauty, flexibility, and potential of the property in a meaningful way." With its equestrian-estate ambiance, sweeping outdoor spaces, and distinctive sense of privacy, Enon Ranch is positioned to become a sought-after backdrop for weddings, receptions, corporate gatherings, private celebrations, and signature events.

Media are encouraged to attend to discover one of Atlanta's best-kept venue secrets and connect with the professionals shaping the region's wedding and events industry.

Event Details





Event Enon Ranch Exclusive Wedding & Event Open House Date Sunday, August 23, 2026 Time 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location Enon Ranch, Atlanta, Georgia Registration:

Register through Eventbrite



Media Contact: Crystal Carroll - Enon Ranch - 404-574-9392 - [email protected]

SOURCE Enon Ranch