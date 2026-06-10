MetroPlusHealth Guides Essential Plan Members Through Upcoming Coverage Changes

Timely, Compassionate Support Is Available by Phone, Online, and at All MetroPlusHealth Community Offices Across New York City

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high‑quality, affordable health plan, is actively supporting members affected by upcoming federal funding changes to the Essential Plan 200–250 program. With the transition taking effect on June 30, 2026, MetroPlusHealth is taking proactive steps to ensure members understand their options and maintain continuous health coverage.

These changes will impact New Yorkers with household incomes between 200–250% of the federal poverty level, approximately 450,000 people statewide. MetroPlusHealth is committed to providing every impacted member in New York City with clear information and personalized support. Depending on individual circumstances, members may be eligible for a Qualified Health Plan, Medicaid, or another Essential Plan option.

"Our priority is protecting the health of all New Yorkers," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetroPlusHealth. "We strongly encourage our impacted members to review their options and enroll in new coverage as soon as possible to avoid any gap. MetroPlusHealth is ready to guide every member through this transition with care and clarity."

MetroPlusHealth representatives are available by phone and in community offices across all five boroughs to help members compare plans and enroll in the option that best fits their needs. To avoid gaps in coverage, members should:

Review their New York State of Health eligibility notice carefully

their New York State of Health eligibility notice carefully Select and enroll in a new plan for coverage beginning July 1, 2026

in a new plan for coverage beginning Enroll by June 15, 2026 , to avoid delays or gaps in coverage

, to avoid delays or gaps in coverage Update their information through New York State of Health, as eligibility is based on current household income

Members losing Essential Plan 200–250 coverage may be eligible for:

Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) – Bronze, Platinum, Silver, Gold

Other Essential Plan options

Medicaid

Additionally, individuals who are pregnant, recently gave birth, or experiencing household income changes may qualify for other coverage based on New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Support Available Now

MetroPlusHealth is providing free, personalized assistance to help New Yorkers compare plans and enroll with confidence.

Support is available:

By Phone: 1‑866‑496‑6636

In Person: At MetroPlusHealth community offices across all five boroughs

Online: metroplus.org

MetroPlusHealth remains committed to ensuring all members stay informed, supported, and covered during this transition, reinforcing its mission to deliver equitable, accessible care to all New Yorkers.

About MetroPlusHealth

MetroPlusHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals. For more than 40 years, MetroPlusHealth has provided access to affordable, quality health care to the people of New York City. It is a leader in addressing social determinants of health and the only New York State plan to dedicate resources specifically to ensuring members have access to food, housing, and transportation. MetroPlusHealth serves nearly 700,000 members across New York City and its network includes tens of thousands of providers and more than 40 hospitals and urgent care centers, including NYC Health + Hospitals, NYU Langone, Mount Sinai, CityMD, Montefiore, LabCorp, Lenox Hill Radiology, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Hospital for Special Surgery, and more. For more information about MetroPlusHealth, please visit metroplus.org.

Media Contact:

MetroPlusHealth

Michelle Dominguez

[email protected]

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth