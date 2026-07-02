MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Change in Investment Adviser and Name Change to Aberdeen Government Markets Income Fund (MGF)

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFS Government Markets Income Trust (the "Fund") announces that abrdn Inc. ("Aberdeen") assumed responsibility for the Fund's management from MFS Investment Management effective after the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 2, 2026.

Simultaneous with the change in investment adviser, the Fund amended its declaration of trust to change its name to "Aberdeen Government Markets Income Fund." The Fund's ticker symbol and CUSIP are not changing and the Fund will continue to be listed on the NYSE under the trading symbol "MGF".

Prior Fund Name New Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Website MFS

Government

Markets Income

Trust Aberdeen

Government

Markets Income

Fund MGF 552939100 Aberdeen Government Markets

Income Fund (MGF)

The Fund's prior board of trustees resigned and five new trustees of the Fund, who were elected by shareholders on June 18, 2026, contingent upon Aberdeen's appointment as manager, took office. The new trustees are Todd Reit (Chair), Nancy Yao, C. William Maher, Gordon Baird, and Christian Pittard.

The Fund's investment objective and fundamental policies will not change as a result of the new management agreement.

Aberdeen's Global Fixed Income team will manage the Fund using a team-based approach. Bill Bellinzoni, Head of U.S. Fixed Income, Bill Hines, Investment Director for North American Fixed Income, Anthony Merola, Senior Investment Director, and Jonathan Mondillo, Global Head of Fixed Income, are the Fund's portfolio managers, being jointly and primarily responsible for day-to-day management.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

Aberdeen Government Markets Income Fund

SOURCE Aberdeen Government Markets Income Fund