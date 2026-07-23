MGIC Investment Corporation Announces an Increase to Quarterly Dividend

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, an increase of 13% from the last quarterly dividend paid of $0.15 per share. This quarter's dividend will be payable on August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2026.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, provides mortgage insurance solutions that support responsible credit risk management for mortgage lenders and investors and enable borrowers to qualify for mortgages with lower down payments. As the founder and longstanding leader of today's private mortgage insurance industry, MGIC continues to guide the industry's evolution while serving as a trusted partner to lenders across the country.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation