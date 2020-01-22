MGM Resorts International Named a FORTUNE "World's Most Admired Company"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International has been named among FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, available online at www.FORTUNE.com.

The survey, regarded as a definitive analysis of corporate reputation, ranked MGM Resorts among the best in the world in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts. The list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, as ranked by peers in their industry.

MGM Resorts, a leading global hospitality and entertainment company, not only offers some of the most recognizable resort brands in the world, such as Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand Las Vegas, but also holds itself to a high standard within the community.

In 2019, the Company announced Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet an evolved vision for social impact and sustainability. Strategic plans include setting goals to bolster diversity and inclusion, donate millions of meals and continue offering scholarship and educational opportunities for employees and their families.

"As Nevada's largest employer and purveyors of some of Las Vegas' most recognizable brands, MGM Resorts has long believed that the far-reaching economic and social impact our organization has on people's lives, communities and our shared planet comes with an obligation that extends beyond simply serving customers and growing bottom lines," said Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO of MGM Resorts International. "Our privileged position comes with a responsibility to use our size, scale and resources to make a positive difference."

Survey Methodology

The Most Admired Companies list is a leading report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry started with approximately 1,500 companies: the FORTUNE 1,000—the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue—and non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry then surveyed a total of 680 companies from 30 countries. To create the 52 industry lists, Korn Ferry asked 3,770 executives, directors, and analysts to rate the 10 companies they admired most. A company's score must rank in the top 25% in last year's surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

