MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REVEALS LINEUP OF COCKTAIL, CULINARY AND VIP EXPERIENCES FOR DRINK LAS VEGAS, SEPT. 24-27

Tickets and VIP passes are on sale now and can be purchased at Drink Las Vegas online. Ticketholders must be 21+ to attend. Guests interested in accommodations may reserve rooms by visiting MGM Resorts online.

"The programming for Drink Las Vegas captures the pulse of MGM Resorts — bold, energetic and constantly evolving," said Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer at MGM Resorts. "It's where innovative beverage experiences collide with world-class entertainment, cuisine and hospitality, creating moments that feel fresh, immersive and distinctly MGM. The excitement comes from pushing boundaries and giving audiences something they can't experience anywhere else."

Drink Las Vegas is a new experiential festival celebrating the best of food, drink, and hospitality on the Las Vegas Strip. From intimate chef dinners and cocktail masterclasses to large-scale tasting parties and industry panels, the event offers ticketed experiences at every level, giving guests the chance to eat, drink, and connect with the world's leading culinary and beverage talent. Globally recognized culinary leaders include Jean-Georges Vongerichten (Prime, Jean Georges Steakhouse); Michael Mina, a James Beard Award-winning restaurateur synonymous with innovation in fine dining (Michael Mina, Bardot Brasserie, Orla); celebrated chef, restaurateur, author and the godfather of LA's food truck movement Roy Choi (Best Friend); the iconic Wolfgang Puck (Spago), internationally acclaimed Masaharu Morimoto (Morimoto), Tom Colicchio (Craftsteak), and Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill, BBQ Mexicana), alongside a new wave of influential voices including Tiffany Derry, a Top Chef alumna and MasterChef judge; Maneet Chauhan, a Food Network star and James Beard Award winner for Best Chef – Southeast; Eric Adjepong, a Top Chef finalist and host; Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard Award winner for Best Chef - Northeast; Ayesha Nurdjaja, Food Network Titan and James Beard Award nominee; Michelle Bernstein, a James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and TV host; Paul Carmichael, the trailblazer and chef behind acclaimed Kabawa, named #1 restaurant in New York City's East Village by The New York Times and Bar Kabawa, recognized as one of PUNCH's best new bars in 2025. Additional culinary personalities span Anthony Carron, David Nayfeld, Gabe Bertaccini, Jamie Bissonette, Kelsey Murphy, Nyesha Arrington, Robbie Felice, Timothy Hollingsworth, and Tristen Epps-Long.

Interwoven throughout the program are leading figures from the cocktail world including Christine Kim of Service Bar, a North America's 50 Best Bars standout; Rio Azmee of Stone & Soil, known for his sustainability-driven approach; Jason Asher of Juniper & Jigger Hospitality Co., a driving force behind Arizona's cocktail renaissance; and Meaghan Dorman of Raines Law Room and Dear Irving, a defining figure in New York's modern cocktail movement, Lynnette Marrero, an industry pioneer and one of the country's most influential female mixologists, alongside Jeremy Barrett of Lemon and Frank Maldonado of Employees Only. The wine programming is equally distinguished, bringing together some of the industry's most respected sommeliers, including Master Sommelier Michaël Engelmann, with over two decades of experience working in restaurants and hospitality groups across the world; award-winning Master Sommelier Jason Smith, currently serving as Vice President of Global Strategy for Constellation Brands and former Executive Director of Wine for MGM Resorts International; Amy Racine, partner and beverage director of JF Restaurants; and Master Sommelier Jesse Becker, of The German Wine Collection and co-owner at Rockwerk Grüner Veltliner.

The multi-venue event will spotlight a curated lineup that reflects the full spectrum of modern hospitality. The programming will continue to build, with additional talent to be announced.

Highlights include:

Industry Panels & Seminars span immersive consumer brand activations, in-depth industry seminars and dynamic storytelling panels led by industry leaders.

span immersive consumer brand activations, in-depth industry seminars and dynamic storytelling panels led by industry leaders. Exclusive VIP & Signature Tasting Experiences celebrating excellence in food, beverage and hospitality. Opening Night Party at ARIA Yucca Pool 24K: Caviar & The Classics at The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars, Bellagio In the Mix: Music Meets Mixology at On The Record, Park MGM A Night of Excellence with the James Beard Foundation at ARIA Yucca Pool Timeless Taste: Celebrating the Legacy of Las Vegas at ARIA Yucca Pool

celebrating excellence in food, beverage and hospitality. Daytime Seated Lunch Experiences Elements of Agave: A Cocktail & Culinary Lunch at Amaya, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Curtain Call: A Spirited Performance Lunch at The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio Contemporary Classics Lunch at Spago, Bellagio Lunch at CARBONE Riviera, Bellagio

Experience-Forward Collection of Seated Dinners The Zodiac Dinner at Blossom, ARIA In Rare Form: A Spirit-Aged Steak & Cocktail Dinner at Westoria, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Time & Terroir: A Vintage Wine + Culinary Dinning Experience at Westoria, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Palate & Pour: An Elevated Dinner Affair at Sadelle's, Bellagio



a21 Founder and CEO Brett Friedman said, "As leaders of hospitality on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts embarks on the next great chapter for live culinary experiences in the U.S. With the inimitable focus on pairing world-class mixology with iconic restaurateurs, Drink Las Vegas is poised to lead the industry in a progressive transformation as only Las Vegas can do."

Drink Las Vegas is benefiting Keep Memory Alive, supporting the funding of research, treatment and care for brain disorders at Cleveland Clinic Nevada.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit drinklasvegas.com and follow along on Instagram at @drinklasvegas.

About Drink Las Vegas

Drink Las Vegas, from MGM Resorts International and a21, is a premium weeklong event celebrating the intersection of mixology, wine, spirits and culinary innovation, set against the backdrop of the world's most iconic hospitality destination. Bringing together acclaimed bartenders, sommeliers, chefs and industry leaders, the multi-day festival, will feature tastings, intimate dining experiences, educational panels and more across Bellagio Resort & Casino, ARIA Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Park MGM. For more information, visit drinklasvegas.com and follow along on Instagram at @drinklasvegas.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21's portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at https://www.teama21.com/.

About Keep Memory Alive

Built on the power of Camille, Larry, and The Ruvo Family's promise, Keep Memory Alive, through the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Cleveland Clinic Nevada, aims to find, fund, and facilitate the most effective and innovative research, treatment, and educational support programming for patients and their families affected by brain disorders. Learn more at https://keepmemoryalive.org/.

Media Contacts

Carma Connected, on behalf of Drink Las Vegas

[email protected]

Ashley Farkas

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International