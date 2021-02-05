MGM Resorts International Named A FORTUNE "World's Most Admired Company"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is on FORTUNE's 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, available online at www.FORTUNE.com.

The survey, regarded as a definitive analysis of corporate reputation, ranked MGM Resorts among the best in the world in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts. The list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, as ranked by peers in their industry.

MGM Resorts, a leading global hospitality company, not only offers some of the most recognizable resort brands in the world, such as Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand Las Vegas, but also holds itself to a high standard within the community.

"We're proud of the work we've done to adapt and continually provide unmatched guest service through this period of uncertainty," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President of MGM Resorts International. "Furthermore, as a long-standing leader in the hospitality and entertainment business, we take seriously our Social Impact and Sustainability obligations and brand reputation as we strive to make the world a better place."

In May 2020, MGM Resorts released its Seven-Point Safety Plan outlining the comprehensive health and safety protocols the company began to implement prior to re-opening its domestic resorts, which were temporarily closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This multi-layered set of protocols and procedures, designed in partnership with medical and scientific experts to deter the spread of the virus, was one of the first of its kind.

Last year, in Southern Nevada alone, the company donated 444,000 pounds of food, or 370,000 meals. Across regional properties an additional 219,000 pounds, or 182,000 meals, were donated, bringing the company's total donation to over 662,000 pounds of food, or 552,000 meals. MGM Resorts also leveraged their procurement and logistics expertise to support the Nevada COVID-19 task force in procuring 261,000 hospital gowns, 200,000 medical gloves and 500,000 KN95 respiratory masks through MGM Macau.

Survey Methodology

Fortune collaborated with their partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. They began with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. They narrowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

