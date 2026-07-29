MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Record 2Q consolidated revenue

Second consecutive quarter of Las Vegas Strip Resorts year-over-year revenue growth

All-time best Regional Operations same-store quarterly revenue

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"MGM Resorts once again demonstrated the strength of our diversified portfolio with record second quarter consolidated revenue driven by a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth for Las Vegas Strip Resorts, all-time best Regional Operations same-store quarterly revenue, and 20% year-over-year revenue growth at MGM Digital," said Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "Alongside this momentum in our existing operations, we continue to build for the future with investment in the largest integrated resort in the world, MGM Osaka, on track for 2030 opening, as well as returns on our digital businesses."

"Our disciplined and targeted capital allocation strategy fueled Segment Adjusted EBITDAR growth across our Las Vegas Strip Resorts, record setting results at several of our Regional Operations, and market share gains at MGM China," said Jonathan Halkyard, CFO of MGM Resorts International. "We will continue to allocate growth capital to drive significant returns on investment with meaningful opportunities at our Las Vegas luxury offerings."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue of $4.5 billion, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year quarter

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was $292 million in the current quarter compared to $49 million in the prior year quarter

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million in the current quarter compared to $648 million in the prior year quarter

Diluted earnings per share of $1.11 in the current quarter compared to $0.18 in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") of $0.59 in the current quarter compared to $0.79 in the prior year quarter

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Revenue of $2.2 billion in the current quarter compared to $2.1 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $735 million in the current quarter compared to $710 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%

Regional Operations

Revenue of $924 million in the current quarter compared to $965 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 4%

Same-store revenue (adjusted for dispositions) of $904 million in the current quarter compared to $879 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 3%

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $280 million in the current quarter compared to $309 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 9%

Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $271 million in the current quarter, which was flat compared to the prior year quarter

MGM China

Revenue of $1.1 billion in the current quarter, which was relatively flat compared to the prior year quarter

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $257 million in the current quarter compared to $301 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 15%

Intercompany branding license fee expense increased by $21 million over the prior year quarter

MGM Digital (1)

Revenue of $196 million in the current quarter compared to $164 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 20%

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR loss of $31 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $26 million in the prior year quarter

(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming; it does not include the BetMGM North America Venture.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11

$ 0.18 Property transactions, net (1.13)

(0.01) Goodwill impairment 0.37

— Non-operating items:





Loss (gain) related to debt and equity investments 0.03

(0.01) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (0.12)

0.72 Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.10

(0.12) Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) 0.23

0.03 Adjusted EPS $ 0.59

$ 0.79

(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

The current year quarter includes an income tax expense of $14 million resulting from an increase in the valuation allowance on foreign tax credits.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 536

$ 457 17 % Table games drop $ 1,523

$ 1,554 (2) % Table games win $ 451

$ 355 27 % Table games win % 29.6 %

22.9 %

Slot handle $ 5,915

$ 5,886 — % Slot win $ 566

$ 549 3 % Slot win % 9.6 %

9.3 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 717

$ 735 (2) % Occupancy 93 %

93 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 242

$ 252 (4) % Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 224

$ 235 (4) %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 668

$ 710 (6) % Table games drop $ 1,020

$ 985 4 % Table games win $ 222

$ 213 4 % Table games win % 21.8 %

21.6 %

Slot handle $ 6,353

$ 6,868 (7) % Slot win $ 634

$ 694 (9) % Slot win % 10.0 %

10.1 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 956

$ 977 (2) % Main floor table games drop $ 3,815

$ 4,085 (7) % Main floor table games win $ 1,038

$ 1,021 2 % Main floor table games win % 27.2 %

25.0 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense for MGM China, which eliminates in consolidation, was $40 million in the current quarter and $19 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating income from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) BetMGM North America Venture $ 23,097

$ 21,770 Other 2,741

4,090

$ 25,838

$ 25,860

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 4 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $164 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. The remaining availability under the April 2025 stock repurchase plan was approximately $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2026. All shares repurchased under the Company's repurchase plan have been retired.

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com .

The call will be accessible via the internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 3854404.

A replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 6498752.

"Segment Adjusted EBITDAR" is our reportable segment GAAP measure, which we utilize as the primary profit measure for our reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, triple net lease rent expense, income from unconsolidated affiliates, goodwill impairment, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment. Triple net lease rent expense is the expense for rent to landlords under triple net operating leases for its domestic properties, the ground subleases of Beau Rivage and MGM National Harbor, and the land concessions at MGM China.

"Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR" is Segment Adjusted EBITDAR further adjusted to exclude the Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of disposed operating segments from the beginning of the reporting period through the date of disposition. Accordingly, for Regional Operations, we have excluded the Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of MGM Northfield Park for the periods prior to its disposition on April 21, 2026, as applicable.

Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's operations for operating segments that were consolidated for the full period presented to assist users of the financial statements in reviewing operating performance over time. Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, considered in isolation, or as an alternative to the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure or net income, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies, and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of the Company's reportable segment Segment Adjusted EBITDAR GAAP measure to Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

"Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, and goodwill impairment. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA information is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because it is among the measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance, and because we believe this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a measure of operating performance in the gaming industry and as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. We believe that while items excluded from Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods being presented. Also, we believe excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when we are developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within our properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. However, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be construed as an alternative or substitute to any measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For example, we have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, income taxes, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, while we believe that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a relevant measure of performance, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to or substitute for operating income or net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to or substitute for cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included in the financial schedules in this release.

"Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which we have elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to our investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction net gain/loss, and change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because we believe this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing our operating performance over time. We believe that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, we believe certain excluded items, and items further discussed with respect to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of our performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www. mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectations regarding its financial outlook (including expectations regarding group and convention bookings); the Company's expectations regarding its consideration of any acquisition proposal from People Incorporated and any actions taken by the Company in respect of any such proposal, including with respect to the negotiation and entry (or failure to enter) into an agreement involving the acquisition of the Company's equity interests or its business and its ability to consummate such a transaction on any timeline or at all; any benefits expected to be received from the Company's transactions and capital investments; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, including the Company's development project in Japan; expectations regarding growth at MGM Digital, BetMGM North America Venture, or MGM China; expectations regarding events and experiences to be held at the Company's properties; and the Company's ability to return capital to shareholders (including the timing and amount of any share repurchases). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include: the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company and its unconsolidated affiliates (including BetMGM North America Venture) operate and competition with online gaming and sports betting operators and destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; the design, timing and costs of expansion and capital investment projects in Japan and Dubai; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; risks relating to domestic and international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions; disruptions in the availability of the Company's information and other systems or those of third parties on which the Company rely, through cyber-attacks, or otherwise; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Investment Community

SARAH ROGERS

Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer

[email protected]

HOWARD WANG

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

News Media

BRIAN AHERN

Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,









2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue



























Casino



$ 2,383,185

$ 2,329,798

$ 4,762,040

$ 4,581,946

Rooms





849,143



860,401



1,716,997



1,723,809

Food and beverage

802,332



778,179



1,607,172



1,548,352

Entertainment, retail and other

416,333



436,492



819,502



827,845











4,450,993



4,404,870



8,905,711



8,681,952 Expenses



























Casino





1,349,281



1,333,850



2,698,833



2,578,160

Rooms





276,390



272,066



561,666



552,915

Food and beverage

582,734



576,633



1,159,014



1,136,928

Entertainment, retail and other

263,346



262,880



516,766



497,309

General and administrative

1,263,260



1,213,691



2,546,092



2,378,589

Corporate expense

131,433



124,096



268,653



266,447

Preopening and start-up expenses

112



849



1,089



934

Property transactions, net

(286,695)



125



(272,475)



15,593

Goodwill impairment

111,019



-



111,019



-

Depreciation and amortization

282,315



241,975



546,040



478,419











3,973,195



4,026,165



8,136,697



7,905,294 Income from unconsolidated affiliates

25,838



25,860



35,864



12,964 Operating income



503,636



404,565



804,878



789,622































Non-operating income (expense)























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(102,129)



(105,584)



(202,818)



(212,853)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

2,525



(4,055)



18



(3,793)

Other, net



9,488



(161,170)



13,691



(172,436)











(90,116)



(270,809)



(189,109)



(389,082)































Income before income taxes

413,520



133,756



615,769



400,540

Provision for income taxes

(90,731)



(15,662)



(118,188)



(55,715) Net income





322,789



118,094



497,581



344,825

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(30,356)



(69,143)



(80,012)



(147,320) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 292,433

$ 48,951

$ 417,569

$ 197,505































Earnings per share























Basic



$ 1.12

$ 0.18

$ 1.61

$ 0.70

Diluted



$ 1.11

$ 0.18

$ 1.59

$ 0.70































Weighted average common share outstanding























Basic





254,018



273,329



255,193



280,199

Diluted





257,758



275,615



258,327



282,328

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)























































June 30,

December 31,











2026

2025





















ASSETS Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,547,380

$ 2,062,994

Accounts receivable, net



1,218,354



1,122,940

Inventories





123,371



124,535

Income tax receivable



1,612



220,154

Prepaid expenses and other

513,236



486,419

Assets held for sale



-



315,382



Total current assets



4,403,953



4,332,424 Property and equipment, net



6,182,784



6,305,614 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

637,534



536,066 Goodwill







4,768,737



4,901,960 Other intangible assets, net



1,258,099



1,356,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

21,659,125



23,002,707 Deferred income taxes



117,192



89,792 Other long-term assets, net



820,902



848,547











$ 39,848,326

$ 41,373,786











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities















Accounts and construction payable $ 422,884

$ 421,502

Accrued interest on long-term debt

72,345



71,845

Other accrued liabilities



2,803,719



2,993,179

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

-



25,581



Total current liabilities



3,298,948



3,512,107 Deferred income taxes



2,600,028



2,617,067 Long-term debt, net



6,068,442



6,230,141 Operating lease liabilities



23,778,515



24,962,742 Other long-term obligations



726,335



775,411



Total liabilities



36,472,268



38,097,468 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

8,404



21,777 Stockholders' equity













Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,







issued and outstanding 251,586,206 and 258,323,143 shares

2,516



2,583

Capital in excess of par value

-



-

Retained earnings



2,308,750



2,106,836

Accumulated other comprehensive income

202,509



320,498



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

2,513,775



2,429,917

Noncontrolling interests



853,879



824,624



Total stockholders' equity

3,367,654



3,254,541











$ 39,848,326

$ 41,373,786

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,

June 30, June 30,











2026

2025

2026

2025 Las Vegas Strip Resorts







$ 2,170,045

$ 2,114,692

$ 4,350,475

$ 4,290,812 Regional Operations











924,098



964,612



1,842,008



1,865,031 MGM China











1,100,881



1,110,093



2,222,916



2,137,565 MGM Digital











196,308



163,861



379,049



291,919 Management and other operations









59,661



51,612



111,263



96,625











$ 4,450,993

$ 4,404,870

$ 8,905,711

$ 8,681,952



































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES



SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR AND CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,















2026

2025

2026

2025



Las Vegas Strip Resorts







$ 735,118

$ 710,496

$ 1,484,325

$ 1,521,656



Regional Operations











280,216



308,656



539,653



587,698



MGM China











256,709



301,342



530,183



586,907



MGM Digital (1)











(30,884)



(25,698)



(56,486)



(60,091)



Unconsolidated affiliates - BetMGM and other (2)





25,838



25,860



35,864



12,964



Management and other operations









31,610



20,230



58,156



41,994



Stock compensation











(15,668)



(16,454)



(50,770)



(45,076)



Triple net lease rent expense









(552,188)



(564,416)



(1,116,815)



(1,128,891)



Corporate (3)











(120,364)



(112,502)



(233,559)



(232,593)



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA







$ 610,387

$ 647,514

$ 1,190,551

$ 1,284,568









































Additional Information:

































Non-cash rent (4)









$ 96,154

$ 106,212

$ 198,501

$ 217,349









































(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming. (2) Represents the Company's share of operating income of unconsolidated affiliates. (3) Includes amounts related to MGM China of $14 million and $28 million for current quarter and current year, respectively, and of $13 million and $23 million for prior year quarter

and prior year, respectively. (4) Represents the excess of expense over cash paid related to triple net operating and ground leases.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,











2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International



$ 292,433

$ 48,951

$ 417,569

$ 197,505 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





30,356



69,143



80,012



147,320 Net income











322,789



118,094



497,581



344,825 Provision for income taxes









90,731



15,662



118,188



55,715 Income before income taxes









413,520



133,756



615,769



400,540

































Non-operating (income) expense:





























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized





102,129



105,584



202,818



212,853 Other, net











(12,013)



165,225



(13,709)



176,229













90,116



270,809



189,109



389,082

































Operating income











503,636



404,565



804,878



789,622 Preopening and start-up expenses









112



849



1,089



934 Property transactions, net









(286,695)



125



(272,475)



15,593 Goodwill impairment











111,019



-



111,019



- Depreciation and amortization









282,315



241,975



546,040



478,419 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA







$ 610,387

$ 647,514

$ 1,190,551

$ 1,284,568



































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF REGIONAL OPERATIONS REVENUE TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE REVENUE AND REGIONAL OPERATIONS SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,









2026

2025

2026

2025 Regional Operations revenue





$ 924,098

$ 964,612

$ 1,842,008

$ 1,865,031 Dispositions (1)









(20,518)



(85,464)



(104,468)



(164,005) Regional Operations same-store revenue





$ 903,580

$ 879,148

$ 1,737,540

$ 1,701,026































Regional Operations Segment Adjusted EBITDAR



$ 280,216

$ 308,656

$ 539,653

$ 587,698 Dispositions (1)









(9,441)



(37,909)



(44,464)



(71,166) Regional Operations Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR



$ 270,775

$ 270,747

$ 495,189

$ 516,532



(1) Reflects the revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of MGM Northfield Park, as applicable, for the period prior to its disposition.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International