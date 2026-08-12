MGN Shareholder Alert: Megan Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

From IPO to implosion in six months: a chronological breakdown of how Megan Holdings Limited stock surged more than 400% on the back of a fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme before collapsing 93.4% in a single trading day.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit also asserts claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering.

Investors who suffered losses on their MGN investments are encouraged to obtain additional information and learn about participating in this action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

A Six-Month Timeline of Alleged Fraud

The complaint filed against Megan Holdings and its officers paints a detailed chronological picture of how a purported Malaysian aquaculture company became the vehicle for a market manipulation and pump-and-dump scheme that ultimately destroyed over 93% of shareholder value in a single day. The following timeline, drawn from the allegations in the complaint, traces the key events from the Company's IPO through its catastrophic stock collapse.

September 26, 2025 — The IPO

Megan Holdings Limited filed its IPO Prospectus, which formed part of the Registration Statement permitting the Company to issue 1,250,000 ordinary shares at an initial offering price of $4.00 per share, raising $5,000,000 in gross proceeds. D. Boral Capital LLC served as the sole bookrunning manager and underwriter on a firm commitment basis.

The Prospectus described Megan as "a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works" operating in Malaysia, with a focus on shrimp farm maintenance and the design of hatchery centers. Management outlined plans to allocate expected net proceeds of approximately US$2,801,000 across four areas: 20% for sales and marketing, 30% for expansion through mergers and acquisitions, 30% for development of a proprietary "Smart Farming System," and 20% for working capital.

Critically, the complaint alleges the Prospectus contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions, including a failure to disclose that the Company was the subject of a market manipulation scheme, that its underwriter DBC had a troubling track record of conducting microcap IPOs that suffered similar manipulation-induced collapses, and that the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls.

September 29, 2025 — IPO Completion

Megan Holdings completed its initial public offering and its ordinary shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MGN." Shares were sold at $4.00 per share.

September 2025 Through February 2026 — Class Period Trading

During these months, the complaint alleges, impersonators acting as financial advisors touted Megan Holdings stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts using baseless claims designed to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. The complaint asserts that these individuals used social-media based misinformation to build false narratives around the stock, laying the groundwork for the pump-and-dump scheme that would culminate in the spring.

During this period, the Company's own risk factor disclosures acknowledged in boilerplate language that "[c]ertain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company." However, the complaint alleges these disclosures were materially inadequate because they failed to address the specific, realized risk that Megan's own stock was being actively manipulated.

Meanwhile, the complaint alleges, the Company's auditor, WWC, P.C., had issued a clean audit opinion on the financial statements incorporated into the Registration Statement despite the existence of material weaknesses in internal controls. WWC served as Megan's auditor from 2022 through December 15, 2025.

February 25, 2026 — The Pump Begins in Earnest

Megan Holdings stock closed at $1.23 per share on February 25, 2026. Over the next four weeks, the stock would surge more than 400% despite the absence of any fundamental news, material corporate developments, or operational changes that could justify such a dramatic price increase. The complaint alleges this meteoric rise was the direct product of the coordinated promotional scheme.

March 25, 2026 — The Peak

MGN shares reached an intraday high of $5.18 per share — exceeding even the $4.00 IPO price — and closed at $4.24 per share. By this point, the stock had appreciated more than 320% from its February 25 closing price. The complaint alleges no legitimate business catalyst supported this valuation. The pump phase of the scheme was complete.

March 26, 2026 — The Dump: A 93.4% Single-Day Collapse

The fraudulent promotion scheme collapsed. Megan Holdings shares plummeted 93.4%, falling $3.96 from the prior day's close of $4.24 to close at just $0.28 per share. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below that level.

The complaint alleges that the sudden collapse revealed the true nature of Megan's trading activity — that the stock had been artificially inflated by a coordinated market manipulation scheme involving impersonators posing as financial professionals, and that once the promotional activity ceased, the stock returned to a level reflecting the Company's actual value.

The Underwriter's Track Record

The complaint further alleges that Megan's IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had conducted numerous other microcap initial public offerings since January 2024 that followed a strikingly similar pattern of manipulation-induced volatility and collapse, including:

Park Ha Biological Technology, Co. Ltd. (December 2024 IPO at $4.00/share) — collapsed in July 2025, losing 94% of its value;

(December 2024 IPO at $4.00/share) — collapsed in July 2025, losing 94% of its value; Masonglory Limited (July 2025 IPO) — collapsed approximately 97.6% from its highest closing price, including an 85.5% single-day decline on October 2, 2025;

(July 2025 IPO) — collapsed approximately 97.6% from its highest closing price, including an 85.5% single-day decline on October 2, 2025; Phoenix Asia Holding (April 2025 IPO) — surged from $12.35 to $133.12 on January 30, 2026, then crashed to $17.60 the next trading day;

(April 2025 IPO) — surged from $12.35 to $133.12 on January 30, 2026, then crashed to $17.60 the next trading day; Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (July 2025 IPO) — trading halted by the SEC, with a subsequent NASDAQ halt that remains in effect;

(July 2025 IPO) — trading halted by the SEC, with a subsequent NASDAQ halt that remains in effect; rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (August 2025 IPO) — experienced a dramatic run-up to $11.43 intraday before declining sharply, now trading at just $1.99.

The complaint alleges these patterns should have alerted all Defendants to the heightened risk that Megan's IPO would be similarly exploited.

Legal Claims

The lawsuit asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, as well as Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. The complaint names as defendants the Company; its CEO and Executive Director, Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern; its CFO, Ng Kai Tie; its former auditor, WWC, P.C.; and its IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2026

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Megan Holdings Limited and wish to learn more about this class action, request additional information about participating in or leading this lawsuit now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: How much did MGN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93.4% — a decline of $3.96 per share — after the collapse of the pump-and-dump promotional scheme on March 26, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026, when the market manipulation scheme collapsed and the stock price fell 93.4% in a single trading session.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO and Executive Director Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings, made public statements, and bore responsibility for the accuracy of the Company's disclosures. It also names the Company's former auditor, WWC, P.C., and IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP