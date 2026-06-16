MHS Launches Statewide Program to Help Indiana Medicaid Members with Employment

Statewide grant program applications now open for qualifying non-profit organizations that connect Medicaid members to workforce training and employment opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), a managed care entity and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the launch of the MHS Serves Workforce Support Program, a new statewide funding opportunity designed to strengthen workforce development programs that help Medicaid members prepare for employment, increase their income and build long-term economic stability. Applications are now open through June 19, 2026 and can be submitted through the MHS Serves online portal at mhsserves.org.

The program will provide funding to nonprofit community-based organizations across Indiana that are working to address employment barriers and expand workforce pathways for Medicaid-eligible populations. Selected partners will be required to serve a minimum number of participants annually and report on workforce outcomes including employment placement, credential completion and job retention.

Funding will be awarded through two tiers designed to support both direct workforce services and broader regional coordination:

Tier 1 grants, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, will support community-based organizations providing direct employment services and workforce training to individuals.

Tier 2 grants, ranging from $300,000 to $500,000, will support organizations working at a regional level to coordinate workforce partners, align employers with training providers and strengthen workforce systems across multiple counties. Funding will focus on improving referral systems, aligning training programs with employer needs, and tracking employment outcomes across partner organizations.

"Employment is one of the most powerful drivers of long-term health and stability," said MHS Plan President & Chief Executive Officer, Christina Hage. "MHS Serves Workforce Support Program will invest in the organizations that have a demonstrated track record of efforts helping individuals overcome barriers to employment while strengthening the systems that support workforce success."

Across Indiana, many Medicaid members want to work or advance in their careers but face barriers such as limited transportation, lack of childcare, unreliable internet access, gaps in education or credentials and limited professional networks.

The new workforce initiative comes as MHS prepares for new eligibility and enrollment changes to the Medicaid program established under H.R.1, including requiring certain adults to meet new work or community engagement standards. Working hand-in-hand with state and county partners, MHS will provide clear, timely guidance to its members and providers as this new policy takes shape.

The Workforce Support Program builds on the success of MHS Serves, a statewide initiative launched in 2023 by MHS in partnership with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) and Black Onyx Management to address health access and the social drivers of health through community-led solutions.

To date, MHS Serves projects have served 40 organizations in 21 Indiana counties by expanding digital healthcare access, creating 665 internet access points, and reaching over 10,000 people. In the last funding round, $1.2 million supported 19 organizations to improve youth healthcare and mental health resources, showing how targeted partnerships can remove barriers to care.

More information can be found at mhsserves.org or by contacting [email protected].

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 30 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter Health in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Wellcare, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a Centene company, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

https://www.mhsserves.org

https://www.mhsindiana.com https://www.centene.com

SOURCE Managed Health Services