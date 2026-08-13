MHS Serves Announces Recipients of over $2 Million Investment in Hoosier Employment

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 30 years and a Centene (NYSE: CNC) company, is proud to announce the recipients of the MHS Serves Workforce Support Program, a new statewide funding opportunity in partnership with Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) and Black Onyx Management, designed to strengthen workforce development programs that help Medicaid members prepare for employment, increase their income and build long-term economic stability.

MHS Serves

The program will provide funding to nonprofit community-based organizations across Indiana that are working to address employment barriers and expand workforce pathways for Medicaid-eligible populations. Selected partners will be required to serve a minimum number of participants annually and report on workforce outcomes including employment placement, credential completion and job retention. By supporting effective program practices and professional development, MHS Serves will fund organizations in counties including: Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clinton, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, DeKalb, Decatur, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fulton, Gibson, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Pulaski, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, Wells, White, and Whitley through this initiative. Organizations receiving partnership funding include:

Aspire Indiana Health

Blue Jacket, Inc.

Easterseals Northern Indiana

Foster Success

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana

GROW Southwest Indiana Workforce Board

Horizon Education Alliance

Indiana University Health Foundation (Mosaic Center)

Indiana Plan for Equal Opportunities

Learning Network of Clinton County

Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center

River Valley Resources

Shepherd Community Center

South Central Region 8 Workforce Board

Southern Indiana Works

MHS Serves is proud to partner with these organizations to support the dismantling of barriers for employment while strengthening the resources that support workforce success in our communities. More information can be found at MHS Serves or by contacting [email protected].

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 30 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter Health in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Wellcare, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a Centene company, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

SOURCE Managed Health Services (MHS)