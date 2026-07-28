Mía, the Gut-Health Shake Closing America's Fiber Gap, is Now HSA/FSA Eligible

Roughly 1 in 8 Americans now take a GLP-1 medication, a class of drugs that can compound existing digestive strain. Mía is making its microbiome-supporting formula more accessible through a new partnership with Truemed, letting qualified customers use pre-tax health savings dollars, for average savings of around 30%.*

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gut health is at the heart of Mía Wellness Corp.'s chocolate shake, founded by Jennifer Holt. Today, the company announced it is now eligible for purchase using Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds through Truemed.

Mía's Daily Fiber + Protein blend delivers 22g of fiber, 27g of protein, and a 17-enzyme digestive blend in every serving. Mía's Daily Fiber + Protein blend, delivered fresh and ready to fuel your gut health routine.

An estimated 95% of Americans fall short of the recommended daily fiber intake, 25 to 30 grams for women and 38 grams for men, most getting only 10 to 15 grams. That gap is widening as GLP-1 medications reshape how the country eats, making it harder to get enough fiber, enzymes, and microbiome support through diet alone.

Mía was built to close that gap. Each serving delivers 22 grams of fiber and a 17-enzyme digestive blend, alongside six organic greens, five superfruits, three functional mushrooms, and 27 grams of protein, all under 200 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar.

Holt founded Mía after her postpartum wellness journey left her juggling separate powders, fiber supplements, and enzyme capsules, still searching for a product that supported her gut, not just her macros. She built Mía to replace it with one daily shake.

"We are thrilled to offer HSA/FSA funding," said Holt, Founder and CEO of Mía. "Everybody deserves equal access to Mía, so they can reach their fiber goals without compromising on the other things that matter."

Starting today, customers can check eligibility and shop Mía using HSA/FSA funds at https://miafiber.com/pages/hsa-fsa-eligible

About Mía Wellness Corp. Mía is a fiber-first chocolate shake founded by Jennifer Holt to close the fiber gap facing 95% of Americans. Clinician recommended and delivering 22g of fiber, 17 digestive enzymes, and 27g of protein per serving. Available at miafiber.com.

*Truemed is for qualified customers. Savings vary by individual. See truemed.com/disclosures.

Contains sesame. See label for full allergen information.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References

KFF Health Tracking Poll, 2025.

StatPearls (NCBI Bookshelf), 2025.

2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, USDA/HHS.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Holt, Founder, Mía

miafiber.com

(512) 271-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Mía Wellness Corp.