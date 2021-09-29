Miami Beach Goodtime Hotel Receives $164 Million in Financing via Walker & Dunlop

The boutique hotel's main attraction is the food and beverage offering, which is managed by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality. Complete with a pool, restaurant, and a club with curated DJ performances and live music, the 26,000 square-foot amenity deck is a destination unto itself. With an emphasis on design, generous common spaces, independent branding, and superior food and beverage options, the hotel opened to much fanfare in April 2021 and was well-positioned to serve the growing demand for experiential hospitality, with a high volume of booking throughout the summer. The 266-key luxury hotel features approximately 46,000 rentable square feet of ground floor retail as well as 242 parking spaces.

The financing was arranged by Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt, and Sean Bastian, who identified JP Morgan as the ideal capital source for the financing. The team arranged a three-year, interest-only bridge loan with two one-year extension options on behalf of their client, Dreamscape.

Dreamscape's Eric Birnbaum stated, "We were thrilled with this seamless execution by Walker & Dunlop's New York City Capital Markets group. Their team worked tirelessly to provide the best financing for our needs, setting this project up for success over the next several years."

"The Goodtime Hotel is one of the most iconic hotel offerings in Miami. The property's luxurious rooms feature many different sizes and appeal to a wide range of travelers," commented Appel.

Schwartz added, "We are pleased to have arranged a strong financing package for Dreamscape and the rest of the Goodtime Hotel collective. This was one of the most highly anticipated projects in Miami Beach, and we received an outpouring of interest from the capital markets on this transaction."

Walker & Dunlop has one of the strongest networks in the industry, with over 250 capital sources. The firm completed $10.97 billion in brokered loan originations in 2020, a 5.89% increase over the same period in 2019.

