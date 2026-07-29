Miami-Dade Principal of the Year Gets New Car from Headquarter Toyota

Liberty City Elementary Principal Lamar Johnson is Honored During Red-carpet Event

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music, balloons, and applause filled Headquarter Toyota's Hialeah showroom Wednesday as Lamar Johnson, this year's Miami-Dade County Public Schools Principal of the Year, received a brand-new 2026 Toyota Camry SE and a complimentary three-year lease during a red-carpet celebration recognizing his leadership at Liberty City Elementary School. Family, school officials, and community supporters cheered as Headquarter Toyota Chief Operating Officer and CFO Judy L. Farcus Serra handed Johnson the keys.

L to R Fernando Cabeza, Peter Salgado, Lamar Johnson, Judy Farcus Serra, Alexandra Esteve, Anthony Soto

"Honoring the Miami-Dade Principal of the Year has become one of our most anticipated and rewarding events of the year," said Farcus Serra. "As a community-centered dealership, everyone at Headquarter Toyota, from our salespeople to our technicians and staff, is proud to recognize educators like Lamar Johnson who inspire the next generation of professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders."

Johnson has spent more than 18 years with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) as a teacher, math instructional coach, and administrator. During his five years as principal, Liberty City Elementary School rose from a "C" school to an "A" school for the first time in more than a decade, with significant gains in student achievement and attendance.

Known for his energetic leadership and focus on building a positive culture, Johnson has introduced initiatives that promote academic growth, confidence, and positive behavior. Among them is the Lion Bucks Program, which rewards students for achievement and leadership while reinforcing pride across the school community. A graduate of Miami-Dade County Public Schools himself, Johnson was also named the 2025 FIU Community Schools Principal of the Year and the 2020 M-DCPS Assistant Principal of the Year.

"I am humbled and deeply grateful to Headquarter Toyota for this incredible gift," said Johnson. "Our success isn't mine alone. It's built on empowered teachers who collaborate, lead boldly, and drive results. When students feel supported, challenged, and celebrated, they thrive."

Celebrating 36 years of service, Headquarter Toyota, the largest Hispanic-owned dealership in the United States, has served over three million customers since 1990. This marks the third consecutive year the dealership has awarded a new vehicle to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Principal of the Year, recognizing outstanding leadership, educational excellence, and service to the community.

For more information, visit https://www.headquartertoyota.com/.

Carlos Espinosa, WOW MKTG, [email protected]

SOURCE Headquarter Toyota