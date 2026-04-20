MIAMI LUXURY MEDICAL TOURISM EXPERIENCE FOR EXCLUSIVE, WORLD-CLASS TRANSFORMATIONS

News provided byDental Design Smile
Apr 20, 2026, 19:21 ET
Miami Emerges as a Global Hub for Luxury Medical Tourism with the Launch of an Integrated Aesthetic Experience by Dental Design Smile, Daso Plastic Surgery, and Eyes Color Lab
MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of one of the world's most vibrant and luxurious cities, a new standard in medical tourism is being defined. Dental Design Smile, Daso Plastic Surgery, and Eyes Color Lab have come together to create a fully integrated, high-end aesthetic experience, offering patients from around the world access to advanced cosmetic dentistry, plastic surgery, and eye color transformation in one destination: Miami.
This collaboration represents a new era of all-inclusive aesthetic transformation, where medicine, technology, and luxury hospitality converge to deliver results that go beyond procedures, offering complete, confidence-driven transformations.
"Our vision is to provide more than treatments, we create experiences," said a representative of the group. "By bringing together three specialized brands under one ecosystem, we are offering patients the opportunity to transform their image, confidence, and lifestyle in a single, seamless journey."
A New Standard in Medical Tourism
Miami has long been recognized as a global destination for beauty and wellness. This integrated model elevates that reputation by offering patients a curated, multi-specialty approach to aesthetic care.
Patients traveling to Miami can now access:
- Luxury Smile Transformations with Dental Design Smile
- Advanced Body and Facial Procedures with Daso Plastic Surgery
- Innovative Eye Color Change Technology with Eyes Color Lab
Each brand operates at the forefront of its specialty, combining cutting-edge techniques, modern technology, and personalized treatment planning to deliver world-class results.
Three Specialized Brands, One Elevated Experience
Dental Design Smile: Precision Meets Aesthetic Dentistry
Dental Design Smile is recognized for its high-end cosmetic dentistry, offering custom porcelain veneers, full smile makeovers, dental implants, and digital smile design. Each case is treated as a work of art, blending function with natural beauty.
Daso Plastic Surgery: Sculpting Confidence Through Advanced Aesthetic Surgery
Daso Plastic Surgery specializes in body contouring and aesthetic enhancement procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and customized surgical transformations. The clinic focuses on delivering refined, natural-looking results designed to enhance proportion, balance, and confidence.
Eyes Color Lab: Redefining Eye Aesthetics
Eyes Color Lab is a pioneer in keratopigmentation, an advanced and minimally invasive procedure designed to safely change eye color. With over two decades of global use, this innovative technique offers patients a unique opportunity to enhance one of their most defining features.
The Luxury Patient Journey
What sets this collaboration apart is not only the medical expertise, but the experience itself.
International and domestic patients benefit from a fully coordinated journey, which may include:
- Personalized consultations and treatment planning
- Seamless scheduling across multiple procedures
- Access to luxury accommodations in Miami
- Concierge-level support throughout the entire process
- Post-procedure follow-up and recovery coordination
Every detail is designed to ensure that patients feel comfortable, informed, and elevated throughout their transformation.
Redefining the Future of Aesthetic Travel
As global demand for aesthetic procedures continues to rise, this integrated model positions Miami as a premier destination for luxury medical tourism.
By combining dentistry, plastic surgery, and eye aesthetics under one unified vision, Dental Design Smile, Daso Plastic Surgery, and Eyes Color Lab are setting a new benchmark where innovation meets experience, and transformation becomes a lifestyle.
About the Brands
Dental Design Smile is a Miami-based cosmetic dentistry clinic specializing in porcelain veneers, dental implants, and full smile transformations, combining advanced technology with artistic precision.
Daso Plastic Surgery is a leading aesthetic surgery practice focused on body contouring and cosmetic enhancements, delivering personalized and natural-looking results.
Eyes Color Lab specializes in keratopigmentation, offering safe and advanced eye color transformation procedures using innovative techniques developed over decades.
Media Contact
Dental Design Smile
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 786.452.1922
Location: 11980 SW 8th St, Suite 1, Miami FL 33184
Media Contact
Daso Plastic Surgery
Email: [email protected]
Phone:305.575.2375
Location: 7902 NW 37th St, Suite 201, Miami FL 33166
Media Contact
Eyes Color Lab
Email: [email protected]
Phone:786.786.1134
Location:35 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami FL 33135
Websites:
www.dentaldesignmiami.com
www.dasoplasticsurgery.com
www.eyescolorlab.com
Instagram:
@dentaldesignmiami
@dasoplasticsurgery
@eyescolorlab
SOURCE Dental Design Smile
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