MIAMI LUXURY MEDICAL TOURISM EXPERIENCE FOR EXCLUSIVE, WORLD-CLASS TRANSFORMATIONS

This collaboration represents a new era of all-inclusive aesthetic transformation, where medicine, technology, and luxury hospitality converge to deliver results that go beyond procedures, offering complete, confidence-driven transformations.

"Our vision is to provide more than treatments, we create experiences," said a representative of the group. "By bringing together three specialized brands under one ecosystem, we are offering patients the opportunity to transform their image, confidence, and lifestyle in a single, seamless journey."

A New Standard in Medical Tourism

Miami has long been recognized as a global destination for beauty and wellness. This integrated model elevates that reputation by offering patients a curated, multi-specialty approach to aesthetic care.

Patients traveling to Miami can now access:

Luxury Smile Transformations with Dental Design Smile





Advanced Body and Facial Procedures with Daso Plastic Surgery





Innovative Eye Color Change Technology with Eyes Color Lab

Each brand operates at the forefront of its specialty, combining cutting-edge techniques, modern technology, and personalized treatment planning to deliver world-class results.

Three Specialized Brands, One Elevated Experience

Dental Design Smile: Precision Meets Aesthetic Dentistry

Dental Design Smile is recognized for its high-end cosmetic dentistry, offering custom porcelain veneers, full smile makeovers, dental implants, and digital smile design. Each case is treated as a work of art, blending function with natural beauty.

Daso Plastic Surgery: Sculpting Confidence Through Advanced Aesthetic Surgery

Daso Plastic Surgery specializes in body contouring and aesthetic enhancement procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and customized surgical transformations. The clinic focuses on delivering refined, natural-looking results designed to enhance proportion, balance, and confidence.

Eyes Color Lab: Redefining Eye Aesthetics

Eyes Color Lab is a pioneer in keratopigmentation, an advanced and minimally invasive procedure designed to safely change eye color. With over two decades of global use, this innovative technique offers patients a unique opportunity to enhance one of their most defining features.

The Luxury Patient Journey

What sets this collaboration apart is not only the medical expertise, but the experience itself.

International and domestic patients benefit from a fully coordinated journey, which may include:

Personalized consultations and treatment planning





Seamless scheduling across multiple procedures





Access to luxury accommodations in Miami





Concierge-level support throughout the entire process





Post-procedure follow-up and recovery coordination

Every detail is designed to ensure that patients feel comfortable, informed, and elevated throughout their transformation.

Redefining the Future of Aesthetic Travel

As global demand for aesthetic procedures continues to rise, this integrated model positions Miami as a premier destination for luxury medical tourism.

By combining dentistry, plastic surgery, and eye aesthetics under one unified vision, Dental Design Smile, Daso Plastic Surgery, and Eyes Color Lab are setting a new benchmark where innovation meets experience, and transformation becomes a lifestyle.

About the Brands

Dental Design Smile is a Miami-based cosmetic dentistry clinic specializing in porcelain veneers, dental implants, and full smile transformations, combining advanced technology with artistic precision.

Daso Plastic Surgery is a leading aesthetic surgery practice focused on body contouring and cosmetic enhancements, delivering personalized and natural-looking results.

Eyes Color Lab specializes in keratopigmentation, offering safe and advanced eye color transformation procedures using innovative techniques developed over decades.

Media Contact

Dental Design Smile

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 786.452.1922

Location: 11980 SW 8th St, Suite 1, Miami FL 33184

Media Contact

Daso Plastic Surgery

Email: [email protected]

Phone:305.575.2375

Location: 7902 NW 37th St, Suite 201, Miami FL 33166

Media Contact

Eyes Color Lab

Email: [email protected]

Phone:786.786.1134

Location:35 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami FL 33135

Websites:

www.dentaldesignmiami.com

www.dasoplasticsurgery.com

www.eyescolorlab.com

Instagram:

@dentaldesignmiami

@dasoplasticsurgery

@eyescolorlab

SOURCE Dental Design Smile