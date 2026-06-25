Micaela Wall Voted Best Real Estate Agent in YES! Weekly's Triad's Best 2026

The W Group Real Estate broker and owner tops the region's largest readers' poll across Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, adding to recognition from WStoday and RealTrends Verified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micaela Wall, broker and owner of The W Group Real Estate, has been voted the Triad's best real estate agent in YES! Weekly's annual Triad's Best 2026 readers' poll. The results, published June 10, 2026, placed Wall first in the Best Real Estate Agency/Agent category, ahead of the other agents and brokerages named in the category.

The Triad's Best is YES! Weekly's largest issue of the year and one of the longest-running community recognition programs in the Piedmont Triad. Winners are selected entirely by public vote rather than by an editorial panel or paid nomination, with readers across Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the surrounding communities choosing their favorite businesses and professionals in hundreds of categories. The program draws heavy participation each year, and one recent edition recorded more than 166,000 votes from nearly 30,000 people. YES! Weekly, a Greensboro-based alternative newsweekly, is a member of the North Carolina Press Association and the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies.

Because the award is decided by the public, the recognition reflects the trust of the clients and communities Wall serves rather than a measure she nominated herself for. That distinction maps closely to how she has built her business since entering real estate.

"This one means a lot because it came from the community, not from a panel or a number on a spreadsheet. People across the Triad took the time to vote, and that tells me the work we put into taking care of clients is being felt. That is the part I care about most," Wall said.

Wall began her real estate career in January 2020 and sold her first 100 homes before the end of her second year. In early 2024 she launched The W Group Real Estate as broker and owner. Today the brokerage serves buyers and sellers across Winston-Salem, Lewisville, Clemmons, Pfafftown, and the broader Triad, and Wall's personal sales volume is expected to approach $30 million in 2026.

The Triad's Best recognition adds to a record built over the past two years. WStoday named Wall the Best Real Estate Agent in Winston-Salem for 2025 through a separate public vote, and RealTrends Verified, which ranks agents on independently confirmed production data, has recognized her in consecutive years. For 2026, based on her 2025 sales, RealTrends ranks her in the Top 5 in Winston-Salem and the Top 100 in North Carolina, following a Top 10 Winston-Salem ranking the prior year. Together the honors show two kinds of standing: a community that votes for her and production data that ranks her. She has earned more than 100 five-star client reviews and produces a monthly Triad market update on YouTube.

For buyers and sellers across the Triad, the result is straightforward: in an open public vote, the community ranked Micaela Wall first among the area's real estate agents.

About The W Group Real Estate The W Group Real Estate is a residential brokerage based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, serving buyers and sellers across Winston-Salem, Lewisville, Clemmons, Pfafftown, and the broader Triad. Founded in early 2024 by broker and owner Micaela Wall, the firm pairs strategic, high-visibility marketing with an education-first, relationship-driven approach to buying and selling homes. Learn more at yourtriadnchome.com.

Media Contact Micaela Wall

The W Group Real Estate

(336) 443-6556 [email protected]

www.yourtriadnchome.com

SOURCE The W Group Real Estate