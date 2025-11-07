Michael J. Fox Foundation's "Parkinson's Podcast" Honored with Silver and Bronze Signal Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) has been recognized with two Signal Awards for excellence in podcast and digital audio programming — a Silver Award in the Conversation Starter, Individual Episodes genre and a Bronze Award in Health & Wellness — for its recent podcast episode, "How Do You Feel with Parkinson's? A Special Edition Webinar on Emotions."

Winners of the 4th annual Signal Awards were selected from a field of thousands of entries worldwide by a prestigious panel of judges ranging from notable on-mic talent to executive leaders within the audio and media industries. The Signal Awards set a standard for editorial excellence by honoring the organizations, artists and brands who are shaping the podcast industry. A Signal Award identifies the very best work within the podcast industry. The Michael J. Fox Foundation previously received two awards in the inaugural Signal Awards including a "Silver" award and the "Listener's Choice" award for the limited-series podcast "Parkinson's Science POV."

"Our Parkinson's Podcast is just one example of our commitment to provide people and families with Parkinson's with industry-leading accessible, authoritative and practical information to help navigate the Parkinson's journey," said Holly Teichholtz, MJFF's chief marketing officer. "Empowered through education, those living with the disease play a vital role in expanding the scale and scope of research progress and are a critical force in the Foundation's mission to accelerate better treatments and a cure."

Whether you've just heard the words "You have Parkinson's," or it's been a part of your life for decades, life with the disease comes with a vast range of emotions. The award-winning episode features perspectives from Soania Mathur, MD, retired family physician and Co-Chair of MJFF's Patient Council, Fiona Davis, a bestselling author who was diagnosed with PD in 2020, Bret Parker, JD, an attorney diagnosed with early-onset PD in 2007, Jim Hurtsellers, a Marine veteran diagnosed with PD in 2020, Yvonne Jackson, a business executive diagnosed with PD in 2014, and Laura Marsh, MD, a geriatric psychiatrist and a professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine and executive director of the Mental Health Service at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Throughout the discussion, the podcast guests exchanged insights from their emotional journeys and shared strategies that have helped them navigate the disease along the way.

The podcast is among the Foundation's plethora of on-ramps — including free events, guides, webinars, videos and online social platforms — to engage members of the worldwide Parkinson's community in the unique role only they can play in accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease.

To learn more about the Signal Awards, visit signalaward.com. MJFF's recent podcast episodes and a wealth of other educational resources are available at michaeljfox.org.

