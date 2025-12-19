New York State's 2025 Emerging Technology Advisory Board Releases Final Report to Boost Biotech Innovation, Commercialization and Public Health Impact

The final report, presented to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, outlines a path to translate investments in the state's biotech ecosystem into real-world outcomes.





Executives from The Michael J. Fox Foundation and Pfizer co-chaired the second iteration of this advisory board — which comprised 17 independent industry leaders — to develop the recommendations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York State Emerging Technology Advisory Board (ETAB) released its final report of recommendations to Governor Kathy Hochul. Led by co-chairs Deborah W. Brooks, CEO and co-founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), and Andrew Baum, chief strategy and innovation officer of Pfizer, the ETAB's recommendations aim to bolster New York's position as a global biotechnology hub and as a place where innovation fuels healthier, stronger communities.

Established by New York Governor Kathy Hochul in 2024, the Emerging Technology Advisory Board (ETAB) annually convenes an independent group of leaders to develop recommendations for how New York State (NYS) can best support and grow its thriving ecosystem for emerging technologies. Following last year's successful ETAB on artificial intelligence (AI), the 2025 Board turned the State's attention to the next frontier: biotechnology.

This year's ETAB brought together leaders from New York's business, non-profit and research institutions to focus on the broader biotechnology landscape, encompassing closely related sectors such as biopharmaceuticals and medical technology. The Board's analysis also focused on the key enablers of growth including infrastructure, academia, philanthropy and specialized services.

Over the course of several months, the ETAB discussed the challenges and opportunities related to biotech in NYS. These considerations included how the state can accelerate commercialization of advanced technologies and new therapeutics, unlock private capital through public-private partnerships, support the development of AI in this sector and strengthen workforce development.

The report includes a total of 12 recommendations — each backed by a thorough framework and proposed next steps — designed to foster public-private partnerships while balancing transformational strategies and catalytic initiatives to deliver early momentum across NYS.

Upon submission of these recommendations to Governor Hochul, the ETAB believes NYS is uniquely positioned to translate its research excellence into commercial leadership to advance economic growth and deliver scientific breakthroughs and tangible public health benefits for New Yorkers.

"New York is leading the nation in biotechnology, and the recommendations created by the Emerging Technology Advisory Board will advance our efforts to provide jobs, community investments and top-of-the-line research," said Governor Hochul. "Bringing together these industry leaders has opened up opportunities for further advancement of the state's biotechnology ecosystem and expanded workforce development — ensuring the next medical breakthroughs happen right here in New York."

"As we conclude this effort, I'm more confident than ever in the power of public-private partnership to drive scientific progress," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF CEO and co-founder. "I want to thank Governor Hochul for convening this thoughtful group of leaders who, over several months, have crafted practical and ambitious recommendations to strengthen New York's biotech ecosystem and accelerate the breakthroughs patients and families urgently deserve. It has been a privilege to co-chair this Board, and I look forward to the impact this framework will enable in New York and beyond."

"At Pfizer, we believe it is essential to unlock the next wave of scientific breakthroughs," said Andrew Baum, Pfizer's chief strategy and innovation officer. "New York's vibrant ecosystem, powered by world-class research, entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to collaboration, positions the state to lead in delivering innovative solutions that improve health and strengthen its communities. I am proud of the Emerging Technology Advisory Board and I look forward to accelerating progress together."

