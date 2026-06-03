Micro-Dyn, a leader in healthcare claims pricing software, announces its acquisition of CMSPricer.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Dyn Medical Systems, LLC (Micro-Dyn), an industry leader serving over 200 healthcare organizations in contract management and claims pricing solutions, announced its acquisition of CMSPricer, in partnership with The Brydon Group.

CMSPricer, based in Dallas, TX, brings industry-leading technology solutions focused on payer and provider contract management, as well as commercial claims pricing, to the broader Micro-Dyn platform. This partnership enables Micro-Dyn to provide a wider suite of mission-critical software solutions to its customers, ensuring their full healthcare claims needs are met and expanding the integration footprint with partners. In addition, Clanton Lynch, Founder and CEO of CMSPricer, will join the Micro-Dyn team as Executive Vice President of Strategy, bringing decades of healthcare claims pricing experience and market strategy expertise.

"I look forward to partnering with the Micro-Dyn team to build the industry's leading contract management and claims pricing platform. We are well situated to become the claims pricer of choice throughout the healthcare system and to continue expanding our partnerships across the claims ecosystem," said CMSPricer Founder and CEO, Clanton Lynch.

Sean Zhao, CEO and Co-Chairman remarked, "We are honored to work with Clanton and his product and engineering team to integrate and continue to build upon his best-in-class solutions, expanding the capabilities of the Micro-Dyn platform."

With the capabilities and resources provided by the acquisition, and the expansion of the executive team, Micro-Dyn will continue to execute its long-standing mission of simplifying the flow of payments in healthcare by enabling organizations to accurately and efficiently manage contracts, claims, and reimbursements.

"We are extremely excited to demonstrate to our current customers and future partners, our broader capabilities with the launch of the consolidated Micro-Dyn contract management and claims pricing platform," said Steve Giattino, President and Co-Chairman.

Micro-Dyn, founded in 1989, is an industry leader in healthcare contract management and claims pricing solutions serving over 200 healthcare entities. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel and Mowery and Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to Micro-Dyn.

The Brydon Group is a talent-first investment firm that partners with experienced, mid-career executives to acquire and operate industry-leading businesses across the healthcare, software, business-to-business, and business-to-government sectors.

www.microdynmedical.com

SOURCE Micro-Dyn Medical Systems, LLC